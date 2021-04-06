Pump Jack Market Size, Share, Global Trend, New Technological Advancements And Geographical Forecast Till 2026

The report offers a detailed analysis of the aspects that will play an important role in the expansion of the market. An all-inclusive summary of the subtleties, trends, and industry outlook is also present in the report.
The increasing demand for crude oil from various sectors is expected to bolster the growth of the global pump jack market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Pump Jack Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Application (Onshore, Offshore), By Well Type (Horizontal, Vertical), By Weight (Less than 100,000lbs, 100,000lbs -300,000lbs, More than 300,000lbs), and Geography Forecast till 2027.” The increasing use of renewable energy sources is expected to contribute positively to the market growth.
Below Mentioned Are Some Of The Recent Ventures By Leading Players
- April 2019: Pentag has secured a contract to supply the 35th beam pump for Watch Farm Oil Field in Dorset. This new contract will help to boost the production of oil.
- February 2019: Schlumberger and Rockwell Automation entered into a joint venture agreement to create the first fully digital integrated automation solution for the industry. This new solution will bode well for the oil & gas industry as well as the pump jack market.
Key Market Driver – Increase in global demand for crude oil
Key Market Restraint – High maintenance cost
Some Of The Major Companies Present In The Global Pump Jack Market Are:
- Schlumberger Limited
- Tenaris S.A.
- National Oil Well Varco
- Hess Corporation
- Star Hydraulics
- General Electric Company
- Weatherford International
- Halliburton
- Dover Corporation
- Borets International
- Dansco Manufacturing, Inc.
- Pentag Gears & Oilfield Equipment, Ltd
- L S Petrochem Equipment Corporation
- Cook Pump Company
- Allspeeds Ltd., and KBA Engineering, LLC.
Segmentation
1. By Application
- Onshore
- Offshore
2. By Well Type
- Horizontal
- Vertical
3. By Weight
- Less than 100,000lbs
- 100,000lbs -300,000lbs
- More than 300,000lbs
4. By Geography
- North America (USA and Canada)
- Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)
- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)
Major Table of Content For Pump Jack Market:
- Introduction
- Executive Summary
- Market Dynamics
- Key Insights
- Global Pump Jack Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027
- North America Pump Jack Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027
- Europe Pump Jack Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027
- Asia Pacific Pump Jack Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027
- The Middle East and Africa Pump Jack Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027
- Latin America Pump Jack Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027
- Competitive Landscape
- Company Profile
- Conclusion
