Pump Jack Market Size, Share, Global Trend, New Technological Advancements And Geographical Forecast Till 2026

The report offers a detailed analysis of the aspects that will play an important role in the expansion of the market. An all-inclusive summary of the subtleties, trends, and industry outlook is also present in the report.

The increasing demand for crude oil from various sectors is expected to bolster the growth of the global pump jack market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Pump Jack Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Application (Onshore, Offshore), By Well Type (Horizontal, Vertical), By Weight (Less than 100,000lbs, 100,000lbs -300,000lbs, More than 300,000lbs), and Geography Forecast till 2027.” The increasing use of renewable energy sources is expected to contribute positively to the market growth.

Below Mentioned Are Some Of The Recent Ventures By Leading Players

April 2019: Pentag has secured a contract to supply the 35th beam pump for Watch Farm Oil Field in Dorset. This new contract will help to boost the production of oil.

February 2019: Schlumberger and Rockwell Automation entered into a joint venture agreement to create the first fully digital integrated automation solution for the industry. This new solution will bode well for the oil & gas industry as well as the pump jack market.

Key Market Driver – Increase in global demand for crude oil

Key Market Restraint – High maintenance cost

Some Of The Major Companies Present In The Global Pump Jack Market Are:

Schlumberger Limited

Tenaris S.A.

National Oil Well Varco

Hess Corporation

Star Hydraulics

General Electric Company

Weatherford International

Halliburton

Dover Corporation

Borets International

Dansco Manufacturing, Inc.

Pentag Gears & Oilfield Equipment, Ltd

L S Petrochem Equipment Corporation

Cook Pump Company

Allspeeds Ltd., and KBA Engineering, LLC.

Segmentation

1. By Application

Onshore

Offshore

2. By Well Type

Horizontal

Vertical

3. By Weight

Less than 100,000lbs

100,000lbs -300,000lbs

More than 300,000lbs

4. By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Content For Pump Jack Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Insights Global Pump Jack Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 North America Pump Jack Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Europe Pump Jack Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Asia Pacific Pump Jack Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 The Middle East and Africa Pump Jack Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Latin America Pump Jack Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Competitive Landscape Company Profile Conclusion

