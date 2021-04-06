Distributed Generation Market Future Prospects, Revenue Growth And Outlook 2026 | Fortune Business Insights

The “report” offers a comprehensive analysis of the distributed generation market. It gives fundamental importance to the growth drivers and restraints of the market. The information presented in the report is extracted from both primary and secondary research methods. Some significant players are also listed in the market, apart from major industrial developments that will help market vendors adopt strategies accordingly and thus, make their mark in the competition globally.

The global distributed generation market is prognosticated to rise remarkably on account of various initiatives adopted by market players such as company collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, international supply chains, and others. Fortune Business Insights in their report titled, “Distributed Generation Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Technology (Solar PV, Wind, Reciprocating Engines, Microturbine, Gas Turbines, fuel Cells, Others), By Application (On-Grid, Off-Grid), By End-User (Industrial, Commercial, Residential), and Geography Forecast till 2027,” the market will grow remarkably due to its current industry developments.

Key Market Driver – Demand Shift towards clean energy

Key Market Restraint – High cost of installation and maintenance

As per Fortune Business Insights, the reports list various distributed generation market companies. These include:

Ameresco

SMA Solar Technology AG

FuelCell Energy

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Capstone

Siemens Energy

Bloom Energy

ABB

MP2 Energy LLC

Caterpillar Inc.

Schneider Electric

GE

Fortune Business Insights provides a detailed evaluation of the global market by analyzing the factors driving the market. Besides this, it also discusses some of the economic trends prevailing in the energy and power industry. These trends are analyzed in the report to see an overall impact on the global market.

Increasing use of smart grids and smart metering are likely to help for the better management of power services. Better infrastructural facilities are also expected to encourage growth in the market.

The increased spending on oil and gas across the world is another factor likely to drive the Distributed Generation Market. Rising investments in energy efficiency projects backed by governments may also stimulate growth in the market. The penetration of renewable sources is increasing, fueling demand for energy and which is expected to drive the Distributed Generation Market.

The information used is derived from various primary and secondary sources. It also throws light on some of the major players operating in the market. The report studies profiles of these leading companies and their share in the market. It provides insights on some of the strategies adopted by these companies to survive competition and maintain their stronghold.

Key Industry Developments

In July 2019, FuelCell Energy announced the relaunching of its sub-MW distributed generation solution in the European market with Suresource 250 and Suresource 400. Suresource 250 and Suresource 400 can run directly on biogas. The fuel cell solutions will be used in Spain, Italy, Germany, United Kingdom, Benelux.

In June 2019, Cummins Inc. announced the supply of gas generators to produce 500MW for powering the UK National grid. The supply to the national grid would be through UK Power Reserve(UKPR) to support the country’s target decarbonization and higher renewable penetration. The generating capacity would be able to meet over 1.4% of the UK’s peak electricity demand.

In June 2019, Ameresco announced the completion of the 10MW Distributed Energy Security project at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island. The project cost was D91 million. The distributed generation system is designed to withstand a potential storm and seismic conditions.

Major Table of Content For Distributed Generation Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Insights Global Distributed Generation Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 North America Distributed Generation Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Europe Distributed Generation Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Asia Pacific Distributed Generation Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 The Middle East and Africa Distributed Generation Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Latin America Distributed Generation Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Competitive Landscape Company Profile Conclusion

