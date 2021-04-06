Photovoltaic Inverters Market Size, Industry Share, Total Revenue Growth Rate by Key Players Forecast Till 2026

Increasing installation of commercial and utility-scale projects is a key factor driving the global photovoltaic inverters market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Photovoltaic Inverters“ Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Voltage (Less than 1000 V, 1000-1500 V, Above 1500 V), By Product (Micro, String, Central), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Utility) and Geography Forecast till 2027.” The surge in the electrification program in emerging nations is expected to contribute significantly to the photovoltaic inverters market.

Some Of The Major Companies That Are Present In Photovoltaic Inverters Market Are

ABB

SMA Solar Technology

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.

Enphase Energy

Schneider Electric

Tabuchi Electric Co., Ltd.

Elettronica Santerno

TMEIC, Panasonic

The Furukawa Battery Co., Ltd.

Growatt New Energy Technology

Shenzhen KSTAR

REFU Elektronik GmbH, SatCon

Sineng

Solar Edge

Delta Group

TBEA

Chint Group

Fronious International

Omron

Samil Power

Emerson Electric

KACO New Energy

SolarMax, and Huawei.

Key Market Restraint – Constant price drop along with high maintenance cost

Key Market Driver – Inclination towards renewable source of energy

According to the report, the increasing inclination towards renewable sources of energy and rising awareness to reduce carbon emissions will contribute positively to the photovoltaic inverters market. The rising focus towards decentralized generation and the fast development of distributed generation techniques will create new growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period. In addition, rising demand from the downstream sector and increasing product shipments is predicted to further enable the growth of the photovoltaic inverters market.

The report offers an in-depth insight into the photovoltaic inverters market by covering all the major aspects. These aspects range from minute details of the industry performance to key industry developments, growth drivers, hindrances, market trends, and key market players. It gives an edge to business planners, industrialists, experts, researchers, and investors who are looking forward to entering the market and expand substantially.

Segmentation

1. By Voltage

Less than 1000 V

1000-1500 V

Above 1500 V

2. By Product

Micro

String

Central

3. By Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Utility

4. By Geography

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Content For Photovoltaic Inverters Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Insights Global Photovoltaic Inverters Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 North America Photovoltaic Inverters Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Europe Photovoltaic Inverters Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Asia Pacific Photovoltaic Inverters Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 The Middle East and Africa Photovoltaic Inverters Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Latin America Photovoltaic Inverters Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Competitive Landscape Company Profile Conclusion

