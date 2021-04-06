Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market Size, Share, Global Trend, By Strength And Geography Forecast Till 2026

The New York Independent System Operator, Inc., (NYISO) announced that three of their pilot projects for demonstrating the capabilities of Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) and options to integrate their wholesale markets were selected in July 2018. This will initiate a clear path for the integration of DERs and help to achieve goals of Reforming the Energy Vision (REV) of the United States. Such innovations are anticipated to promote the growth of the global “distributed energy resources management“ system market in the coming years, as predicted by Fortune Business Insights in their new report.

The study on distributed energy resources management system market is titled, “Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market Size, Share and Global By Technology (Solar PV, Wind, Energy Storage, Combined Heat & Power, Others), By Software (Analytics, Management & Control, Virtual Power Plants), By End User (Government & Municipalities, Industrial, Commercial, Residential, Military) and Geography Forecast Till 2027.” According to this report, the market is categorized on the basis of technology, software, end-user, and geography.

Some of the companies functioning in the global distributed energy resource management system market include:

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Schneider Electric

Enbala Power Networks, Inc.

Siemens AG

Doosan Gridtech, Inc.

Fuji Electric Holdings

Danfoss Group

Autogrid Systems, Inc.

General Electric

ABB Ltd.

Rockwell Automation

Spirae, Inc.

Mitsubishi Electrical Co, Ltd.

Blue Pillar, Inc.

Sunverge Energy, Inc

AGL Energy

Open Access Technology International, Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.,

ENGIE North America Inc.

The report presents a comprehensive layout of the distributed energy resource management system market. It focuses on major growth trajectories including drivers and restraints, trends and opportunities prevalent in the market.

Key Market Driver – Increasing share of renewable power generation

Key Market Restraint – High initial investment

Segmentation

1. By Technology

Solar PV

Wind

Energy Storage

Combined Heat & Power

Others

2. By Software

Analytics

Management & Control

Virtual Power Plants

3. By End User

Government & Municipalities

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Military

4. By Geography

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Key Industry Developments

In May 2019, ENGIE North America Inc. announced the acquisition of Genbright LLC of Hingham, MA, a company pioneering the integration of distributed energy resources into wholesale electricity markets. The acquisition enables full integration of wholesale market bidding, scheduling, and dispatch optimization capabilities into ENGIE Storage’s Grid Synergy platform.

In July 2018, The New York Independent System Operator, Inc. (NYISO) announced the selection of three pilot projects to demonstrate the capabilities of Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) and options for their integration into its wholesale markets which will establish a clear path for integrating DERs and help the state to achieve its goals for Reforming the Energy Vision (REV).

In December 2018, Australia based AGL Energy announced that it has selected Vancouver-based Enbala to provide the cloud-based control and optimization platform for its Virtual Power Plant (VPP) project which is being built in South Australia.

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Insights Global Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 North America Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Europe Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Asia Pacific Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 The Middle East and Africa Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Latin America Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Competitive Landscape Company Profile Conclusion

