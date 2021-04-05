Leggings Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2027 | Nike, Adiddas, Jockey

The Leggings Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2027). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players are:

Nike (United States), Adiddas (Germany), Jockey (United States), Puma (Germany), Spanx (United States), Dollar Industries Limited (India), Calvin Klein (United States), Li Ning Company Limited (China), Nordstrom (United States), Under Armour (United States), Macys (United States)

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Definition:

Leggings are shape enhancing, skin-tight piece of clothing which cover the legs and are worn by men, women, and kids. This market has been seeing a steady upswing demand. The leggings market has outgrown worldwide and at a steady pace due to some of the big names in the market like Adidas, Puma, and Nike who are going head-on with numerous local players. This has also served to make the market highly competitive and fragmented. North America and Europe have been the frontrunners in driving the demand for leggings on a worldwide scale. Also, the rising economies in the Asia Pacific and Latin America regions are also proving to be beneficial for the market. High influence of western culture is affecting the food as well as clothing choices of the people. Therefore all together the clothing manufacturing units and the increasing disposable incomes of the people in different regions are mainly the reasons for strengthening sales there.

The Global Leggings Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Ankle Length, Mid-Calf Length, Knee Length, Footed, Others), Application (Yoga, Swimming, Running, Fashion, Others), Distribution Channels (Online, Retail Stores, Super Markets, Specialty Stores, Hypermarkets, Others), End-User (Men, Women, Kids), Material (Cotton, Lycra, Spandex, Wool, Polyester, Nylon, Others)

Market Trends:

Increase in the Participation of Women in the Different Areas

Growing Westernization and Higher Disposable Incomes

Rise in Spending on Clothes by Women

Market Drivers:

Artistic Features and Attractive Appearance of Leggings

Increase in the Durability Appeal of the Product

Growing Preference for Performance and Comfort of Leggings

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

What are the market factors that are explained in the Leggings Market report?

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How much is the Leggings MarketWorth?

What is the Growth Rate of the Leggings Market?

Which Segment ofthe Leggings to Hold the Highest Market Share?

Which Segment ofthe Leggings Market to Witness Fastest Growth Rate?

Which Region to Hold the Biggest Market Share?

Who are the Key Players of the Leggings Market?

Extract from Table of Content:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

1.1 360 Degree Synopsis

1.2 Market value (US$ million).

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

3.1 Strategies adopted by key market participants and factors that have turned into success.

3.2 Additional viewpoint on global average pricing analysis benchmark, and consumer’s sentiments’ analysis.

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Leggings Market

Chapter 05 – Global Leggings Market – Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 –Leggings Market Background

6.1 Macroeconomic factors affecting the Leggings market

6.2 Explore supply chain and value chain analysis.

6.3 In-depth information about the market dynamics and their consequences.

Chapter 07 — Leggings Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Leggings Market

Chapter 09 – Leggings Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Leggings Market Competitive Analysis

10.1 Market Concentration Rate

10.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

10.3 Heat Map Analysis

10.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology

