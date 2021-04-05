Airport Walkway Market may See Big Move with Glidepath Group, Otis Elevator, Stannah International

The Airport Walkway Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2027). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players are:

Glidepath Group (New Zealand), Otis Elevator (United States), Stannah International (United Kingdom), Thyssenkrupp (Germany), Anlev (ATAL Group) (China), Sumitomo Heavy Industries (Japan), Toshiba (Japan), Kone (Finland), Deerns (Netherlands), Volkslift International (Germany)

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Definition:

Walkways help transport people from one level to another, or between floors of a building structure. The airport walkway is an efficient public transportation equipment. Almost all airports are use moving walkways to more quickly move travelers with heavy baggage on the progressively long distances between concourses and the terminal or terminal to parking and transport stations. Walkways have been moving passengers between levels of airport terminals and urban areas around the world for decades.

The Global Airport Walkway Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Moving Belt Walkway, Pallet Type Moving Walkaway), Application (Airport Entrance, Airport Exit), Inclination Angle (Horizontal Moving Walkway, Inclined Moving Walkway)

Market Trends:

Technological Developments at Airports

Market Drivers:

Evolution of Smart Airports Worldwide

Advent of IoT in Manufacturing Process

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Extract from Table of Content:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

1.1 360 Degree Synopsis

1.2 Market value (US$ million).

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

3.1 Strategies adopted by key market participants and factors that have turned into success.

3.2 Additional viewpoint on global average pricing analysis benchmark, and consumer’s sentiments’ analysis.

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Airport Walkway Market

Chapter 05 – Global Airport Walkway Market – Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 –Airport Walkway Market Background

6.1 Macroeconomic factors affecting the Airport Walkway market

6.2 Explore supply chain and value chain analysis.

6.3 In-depth information about the market dynamics and their consequences.

Chapter 07 — Airport Walkway Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Airport Walkway Market

Chapter 09 – Airport Walkway Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Airport Walkway Market Competitive Analysis

10.1 Market Concentration Rate

10.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

10.3 Heat Map Analysis

10.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology

