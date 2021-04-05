Defense Counter-IED Systems Market Outlook and Deep Study of Top Key Players 2021-2027 | BAE Systems, General Dynamics, Lockheed Martin

“

The report titled Global Defense Counter-IED Systems Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Defense Counter-IED Systems market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Defense Counter-IED Systems market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Defense Counter-IED Systems market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Defense Counter-IED Systems market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Defense Counter-IED Systems report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Defense Counter-IED Systems report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Defense Counter-IED Systems market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Defense Counter-IED Systems market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Defense Counter-IED Systems market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Defense Counter-IED Systems market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Defense Counter-IED Systems market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: BAE Systems, General Dynamics, Lockheed Martin, Oshkosh Defense, Rheinmetall Defence, Boeing Defense, Defence Land Systems India (DLSI), Elbit Systems, iRobot Corporation, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Market Segmentation by Product: Counter IED vehicles

Electronic countermeasures

Detection systems

Unmanned systems



Market Segmentation by Application: Battle Tanks

Light Weight Vehicles



The Defense Counter-IED Systems Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Defense Counter-IED Systems market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Defense Counter-IED Systems market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Defense Counter-IED Systems market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Defense Counter-IED Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Defense Counter-IED Systems market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Defense Counter-IED Systems market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Defense Counter-IED Systems market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Defense Counter-IED Systems Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Defense Counter-IED Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Counter IED vehicles

1.2.3 Electronic countermeasures

1.2.4 Detection systems

1.2.5 Unmanned systems

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Defense Counter-IED Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Battle Tanks

1.3.3 Light Weight Vehicles

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Defense Counter-IED Systems Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Defense Counter-IED Systems Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Defense Counter-IED Systems Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Defense Counter-IED Systems Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Defense Counter-IED Systems Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Defense Counter-IED Systems Industry Trends

2.4.2 Defense Counter-IED Systems Market Drivers

2.4.3 Defense Counter-IED Systems Market Challenges

2.4.4 Defense Counter-IED Systems Market Restraints

3 Global Defense Counter-IED Systems Sales

3.1 Global Defense Counter-IED Systems Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Defense Counter-IED Systems Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Defense Counter-IED Systems Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Defense Counter-IED Systems Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Defense Counter-IED Systems Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Defense Counter-IED Systems Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Defense Counter-IED Systems Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Defense Counter-IED Systems Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Defense Counter-IED Systems Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Defense Counter-IED Systems Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Defense Counter-IED Systems Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Defense Counter-IED Systems Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Defense Counter-IED Systems Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Defense Counter-IED Systems Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Defense Counter-IED Systems Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Defense Counter-IED Systems Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Defense Counter-IED Systems Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Defense Counter-IED Systems Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Defense Counter-IED Systems Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Defense Counter-IED Systems Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Defense Counter-IED Systems Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Defense Counter-IED Systems Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Defense Counter-IED Systems Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Defense Counter-IED Systems Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Defense Counter-IED Systems Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Defense Counter-IED Systems Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Defense Counter-IED Systems Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Defense Counter-IED Systems Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Defense Counter-IED Systems Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Defense Counter-IED Systems Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Defense Counter-IED Systems Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Defense Counter-IED Systems Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Defense Counter-IED Systems Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Defense Counter-IED Systems Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Defense Counter-IED Systems Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Defense Counter-IED Systems Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Defense Counter-IED Systems Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Defense Counter-IED Systems Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Defense Counter-IED Systems Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Defense Counter-IED Systems Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Defense Counter-IED Systems Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Defense Counter-IED Systems Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Defense Counter-IED Systems Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Defense Counter-IED Systems Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Defense Counter-IED Systems Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Defense Counter-IED Systems Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Defense Counter-IED Systems Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Defense Counter-IED Systems Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Defense Counter-IED Systems Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Defense Counter-IED Systems Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Defense Counter-IED Systems Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Defense Counter-IED Systems Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Defense Counter-IED Systems Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Defense Counter-IED Systems Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Defense Counter-IED Systems Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Defense Counter-IED Systems Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Defense Counter-IED Systems Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Defense Counter-IED Systems Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Defense Counter-IED Systems Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Defense Counter-IED Systems Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Defense Counter-IED Systems Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Defense Counter-IED Systems Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Defense Counter-IED Systems Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Defense Counter-IED Systems Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Defense Counter-IED Systems Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Defense Counter-IED Systems Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Defense Counter-IED Systems Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Defense Counter-IED Systems Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Defense Counter-IED Systems Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Defense Counter-IED Systems Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Defense Counter-IED Systems Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Defense Counter-IED Systems Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Defense Counter-IED Systems Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Defense Counter-IED Systems Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Defense Counter-IED Systems Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Defense Counter-IED Systems Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Defense Counter-IED Systems Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Defense Counter-IED Systems Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Defense Counter-IED Systems Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Defense Counter-IED Systems Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Defense Counter-IED Systems Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Defense Counter-IED Systems Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Defense Counter-IED Systems Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Defense Counter-IED Systems Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Defense Counter-IED Systems Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Defense Counter-IED Systems Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Defense Counter-IED Systems Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Defense Counter-IED Systems Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Defense Counter-IED Systems Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Defense Counter-IED Systems Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Defense Counter-IED Systems Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Defense Counter-IED Systems Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Defense Counter-IED Systems Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Defense Counter-IED Systems Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Defense Counter-IED Systems Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Defense Counter-IED Systems Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Defense Counter-IED Systems Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Defense Counter-IED Systems Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Defense Counter-IED Systems Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Defense Counter-IED Systems Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Defense Counter-IED Systems Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Defense Counter-IED Systems Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Defense Counter-IED Systems Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 BAE Systems

12.1.1 BAE Systems Corporation Information

12.1.2 BAE Systems Overview

12.1.3 BAE Systems Defense Counter-IED Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 BAE Systems Defense Counter-IED Systems Products and Services

12.1.5 BAE Systems Defense Counter-IED Systems SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 BAE Systems Recent Developments

12.2 General Dynamics

12.2.1 General Dynamics Corporation Information

12.2.2 General Dynamics Overview

12.2.3 General Dynamics Defense Counter-IED Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 General Dynamics Defense Counter-IED Systems Products and Services

12.2.5 General Dynamics Defense Counter-IED Systems SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 General Dynamics Recent Developments

12.3 Lockheed Martin

12.3.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation Information

12.3.2 Lockheed Martin Overview

12.3.3 Lockheed Martin Defense Counter-IED Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Lockheed Martin Defense Counter-IED Systems Products and Services

12.3.5 Lockheed Martin Defense Counter-IED Systems SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Lockheed Martin Recent Developments

12.4 Oshkosh Defense

12.4.1 Oshkosh Defense Corporation Information

12.4.2 Oshkosh Defense Overview

12.4.3 Oshkosh Defense Defense Counter-IED Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Oshkosh Defense Defense Counter-IED Systems Products and Services

12.4.5 Oshkosh Defense Defense Counter-IED Systems SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Oshkosh Defense Recent Developments

12.5 Rheinmetall Defence

12.5.1 Rheinmetall Defence Corporation Information

12.5.2 Rheinmetall Defence Overview

12.5.3 Rheinmetall Defence Defense Counter-IED Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Rheinmetall Defence Defense Counter-IED Systems Products and Services

12.5.5 Rheinmetall Defence Defense Counter-IED Systems SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Rheinmetall Defence Recent Developments

12.6 Boeing Defense

12.6.1 Boeing Defense Corporation Information

12.6.2 Boeing Defense Overview

12.6.3 Boeing Defense Defense Counter-IED Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Boeing Defense Defense Counter-IED Systems Products and Services

12.6.5 Boeing Defense Defense Counter-IED Systems SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Boeing Defense Recent Developments

12.7 Defence Land Systems India (DLSI)

12.7.1 Defence Land Systems India (DLSI) Corporation Information

12.7.2 Defence Land Systems India (DLSI) Overview

12.7.3 Defence Land Systems India (DLSI) Defense Counter-IED Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Defence Land Systems India (DLSI) Defense Counter-IED Systems Products and Services

12.7.5 Defence Land Systems India (DLSI) Defense Counter-IED Systems SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Defence Land Systems India (DLSI) Recent Developments

12.8 Elbit Systems

12.8.1 Elbit Systems Corporation Information

12.8.2 Elbit Systems Overview

12.8.3 Elbit Systems Defense Counter-IED Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Elbit Systems Defense Counter-IED Systems Products and Services

12.8.5 Elbit Systems Defense Counter-IED Systems SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Elbit Systems Recent Developments

12.9 iRobot Corporation

12.9.1 iRobot Corporation Corporation Information

12.9.2 iRobot Corporation Overview

12.9.3 iRobot Corporation Defense Counter-IED Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 iRobot Corporation Defense Counter-IED Systems Products and Services

12.9.5 iRobot Corporation Defense Counter-IED Systems SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 iRobot Corporation Recent Developments

12.10 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

12.10.1 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. Corporation Information

12.10.2 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. Overview

12.10.3 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. Defense Counter-IED Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. Defense Counter-IED Systems Products and Services

12.10.5 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. Defense Counter-IED Systems SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Defense Counter-IED Systems Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Defense Counter-IED Systems Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Defense Counter-IED Systems Production Mode & Process

13.4 Defense Counter-IED Systems Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Defense Counter-IED Systems Sales Channels

13.4.2 Defense Counter-IED Systems Distributors

13.5 Defense Counter-IED Systems Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”