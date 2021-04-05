Isolation and Shutoff Valves Market Size, Development, Key Opportunity, Application & Forecast to 2027 | Weir Group PLC, Flowserve Corporation, Tyco International Ltd.

“

The report titled Global Isolation and Shutoff Valves Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Isolation and Shutoff Valves market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Isolation and Shutoff Valves market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Isolation and Shutoff Valves market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Isolation and Shutoff Valves market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Isolation and Shutoff Valves report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Isolation and Shutoff Valves report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Isolation and Shutoff Valves market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Isolation and Shutoff Valves market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Isolation and Shutoff Valves market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Isolation and Shutoff Valves market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Isolation and Shutoff Valves market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Weir Group PLC, Flowserve Corporation, Tyco International Ltd., Crane Co., Velan Inc, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, ARI Armaturen GmbH, IMI Critical Engineering

Market Segmentation by Product: Medium-operation Valves

Globe Valves

Gate and Check Calves

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Chemicals

Oil & Gas

Water Treatment

Others



The Isolation and Shutoff Valves Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Isolation and Shutoff Valves market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Isolation and Shutoff Valves market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Isolation and Shutoff Valves market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Isolation and Shutoff Valves industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Isolation and Shutoff Valves market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Isolation and Shutoff Valves market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Isolation and Shutoff Valves market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Isolation and Shutoff Valves Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Isolation and Shutoff Valves Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Medium-operation Valves

1.2.3 Globe Valves

1.2.4 Gate and Check Calves

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Isolation and Shutoff Valves Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Chemicals

1.3.3 Oil & Gas

1.3.4 Water Treatment

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Isolation and Shutoff Valves Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Isolation and Shutoff Valves Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Isolation and Shutoff Valves Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Isolation and Shutoff Valves Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Isolation and Shutoff Valves Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Isolation and Shutoff Valves Industry Trends

2.4.2 Isolation and Shutoff Valves Market Drivers

2.4.3 Isolation and Shutoff Valves Market Challenges

2.4.4 Isolation and Shutoff Valves Market Restraints

3 Global Isolation and Shutoff Valves Sales

3.1 Global Isolation and Shutoff Valves Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Isolation and Shutoff Valves Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Isolation and Shutoff Valves Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Isolation and Shutoff Valves Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Isolation and Shutoff Valves Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Isolation and Shutoff Valves Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Isolation and Shutoff Valves Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Isolation and Shutoff Valves Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Isolation and Shutoff Valves Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Isolation and Shutoff Valves Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Isolation and Shutoff Valves Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Isolation and Shutoff Valves Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Isolation and Shutoff Valves Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Isolation and Shutoff Valves Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Isolation and Shutoff Valves Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Isolation and Shutoff Valves Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Isolation and Shutoff Valves Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Isolation and Shutoff Valves Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Isolation and Shutoff Valves Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Isolation and Shutoff Valves Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Isolation and Shutoff Valves Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Isolation and Shutoff Valves Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Isolation and Shutoff Valves Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Isolation and Shutoff Valves Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Isolation and Shutoff Valves Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Isolation and Shutoff Valves Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Isolation and Shutoff Valves Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Isolation and Shutoff Valves Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Isolation and Shutoff Valves Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Isolation and Shutoff Valves Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Isolation and Shutoff Valves Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Isolation and Shutoff Valves Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Isolation and Shutoff Valves Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Isolation and Shutoff Valves Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Isolation and Shutoff Valves Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Isolation and Shutoff Valves Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Isolation and Shutoff Valves Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Isolation and Shutoff Valves Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Isolation and Shutoff Valves Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Isolation and Shutoff Valves Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Isolation and Shutoff Valves Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Isolation and Shutoff Valves Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Isolation and Shutoff Valves Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Isolation and Shutoff Valves Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Isolation and Shutoff Valves Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Isolation and Shutoff Valves Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Isolation and Shutoff Valves Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Isolation and Shutoff Valves Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Isolation and Shutoff Valves Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Isolation and Shutoff Valves Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Isolation and Shutoff Valves Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Isolation and Shutoff Valves Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Isolation and Shutoff Valves Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Isolation and Shutoff Valves Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Isolation and Shutoff Valves Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Isolation and Shutoff Valves Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Isolation and Shutoff Valves Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Isolation and Shutoff Valves Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Isolation and Shutoff Valves Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Isolation and Shutoff Valves Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Isolation and Shutoff Valves Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Isolation and Shutoff Valves Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Isolation and Shutoff Valves Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Isolation and Shutoff Valves Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Isolation and Shutoff Valves Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Isolation and Shutoff Valves Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Isolation and Shutoff Valves Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Isolation and Shutoff Valves Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Isolation and Shutoff Valves Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Isolation and Shutoff Valves Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Isolation and Shutoff Valves Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Isolation and Shutoff Valves Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Isolation and Shutoff Valves Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Isolation and Shutoff Valves Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Isolation and Shutoff Valves Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Isolation and Shutoff Valves Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Isolation and Shutoff Valves Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Isolation and Shutoff Valves Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Isolation and Shutoff Valves Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Isolation and Shutoff Valves Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Isolation and Shutoff Valves Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Isolation and Shutoff Valves Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Isolation and Shutoff Valves Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Isolation and Shutoff Valves Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Isolation and Shutoff Valves Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Isolation and Shutoff Valves Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Isolation and Shutoff Valves Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Isolation and Shutoff Valves Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Isolation and Shutoff Valves Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Isolation and Shutoff Valves Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Isolation and Shutoff Valves Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Isolation and Shutoff Valves Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Isolation and Shutoff Valves Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Isolation and Shutoff Valves Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Isolation and Shutoff Valves Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Isolation and Shutoff Valves Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Isolation and Shutoff Valves Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Isolation and Shutoff Valves Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Isolation and Shutoff Valves Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Isolation and Shutoff Valves Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Isolation and Shutoff Valves Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Isolation and Shutoff Valves Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Isolation and Shutoff Valves Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Weir Group PLC

12.1.1 Weir Group PLC Corporation Information

12.1.2 Weir Group PLC Overview

12.1.3 Weir Group PLC Isolation and Shutoff Valves Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Weir Group PLC Isolation and Shutoff Valves Products and Services

12.1.5 Weir Group PLC Isolation and Shutoff Valves SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Weir Group PLC Recent Developments

12.2 Flowserve Corporation

12.2.1 Flowserve Corporation Corporation Information

12.2.2 Flowserve Corporation Overview

12.2.3 Flowserve Corporation Isolation and Shutoff Valves Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Flowserve Corporation Isolation and Shutoff Valves Products and Services

12.2.5 Flowserve Corporation Isolation and Shutoff Valves SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Flowserve Corporation Recent Developments

12.3 Tyco International Ltd.

12.3.1 Tyco International Ltd. Corporation Information

12.3.2 Tyco International Ltd. Overview

12.3.3 Tyco International Ltd. Isolation and Shutoff Valves Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Tyco International Ltd. Isolation and Shutoff Valves Products and Services

12.3.5 Tyco International Ltd. Isolation and Shutoff Valves SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Tyco International Ltd. Recent Developments

12.4 Crane Co.

12.4.1 Crane Co. Corporation Information

12.4.2 Crane Co. Overview

12.4.3 Crane Co. Isolation and Shutoff Valves Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Crane Co. Isolation and Shutoff Valves Products and Services

12.4.5 Crane Co. Isolation and Shutoff Valves SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Crane Co. Recent Developments

12.5 Velan Inc

12.5.1 Velan Inc Corporation Information

12.5.2 Velan Inc Overview

12.5.3 Velan Inc Isolation and Shutoff Valves Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Velan Inc Isolation and Shutoff Valves Products and Services

12.5.5 Velan Inc Isolation and Shutoff Valves SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Velan Inc Recent Developments

12.6 Curtiss-Wright Corporation

12.6.1 Curtiss-Wright Corporation Corporation Information

12.6.2 Curtiss-Wright Corporation Overview

12.6.3 Curtiss-Wright Corporation Isolation and Shutoff Valves Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Curtiss-Wright Corporation Isolation and Shutoff Valves Products and Services

12.6.5 Curtiss-Wright Corporation Isolation and Shutoff Valves SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Curtiss-Wright Corporation Recent Developments

12.7 ARI Armaturen GmbH

12.7.1 ARI Armaturen GmbH Corporation Information

12.7.2 ARI Armaturen GmbH Overview

12.7.3 ARI Armaturen GmbH Isolation and Shutoff Valves Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 ARI Armaturen GmbH Isolation and Shutoff Valves Products and Services

12.7.5 ARI Armaturen GmbH Isolation and Shutoff Valves SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 ARI Armaturen GmbH Recent Developments

12.8 IMI Critical Engineering

12.8.1 IMI Critical Engineering Corporation Information

12.8.2 IMI Critical Engineering Overview

12.8.3 IMI Critical Engineering Isolation and Shutoff Valves Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 IMI Critical Engineering Isolation and Shutoff Valves Products and Services

12.8.5 IMI Critical Engineering Isolation and Shutoff Valves SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 IMI Critical Engineering Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Isolation and Shutoff Valves Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Isolation and Shutoff Valves Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Isolation and Shutoff Valves Production Mode & Process

13.4 Isolation and Shutoff Valves Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Isolation and Shutoff Valves Sales Channels

13.4.2 Isolation and Shutoff Valves Distributors

13.5 Isolation and Shutoff Valves Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”