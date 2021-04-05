Microfiber Fabric Market Business Growth Statistics with Key Players Insights by 2027 | Toray, Kuraray, Asahi Kasei

“

The report titled Global Microfiber Fabric Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Microfiber Fabric market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Microfiber Fabric market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Microfiber Fabric market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Microfiber Fabric market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Microfiber Fabric report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Microfiber Fabric report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Microfiber Fabric market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Microfiber Fabric market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Microfiber Fabric market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Microfiber Fabric market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Microfiber Fabric market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Toray, Kuraray, Asahi Kasei, Kolon, Teijin, Sheng Hong Group, 3M, Eastman, Sanfang, KB Seiren, Hexin, Duksung, Norwex, SISA, Vileda, Acelon Chemical, Huafon Microfibre, Double Elephant, Far Eastern, Wanhua, Ningbo Green Textile, Tricol, Meisheng, Hengli

Market Segmentation by Product: Mono-component Microfiber Fabric

Multi-component Microfiber Fabric



Market Segmentation by Application: Household

Commercial Use

Industrial Use

Car Care Products



The Microfiber Fabric Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Microfiber Fabric market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Microfiber Fabric market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Microfiber Fabric market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Microfiber Fabric industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Microfiber Fabric market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Microfiber Fabric market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Microfiber Fabric market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Microfiber Fabric Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Microfiber Fabric Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Mono-component Microfiber Fabric

1.2.3 Multi-component Microfiber Fabric

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Microfiber Fabric Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Household

1.3.3 Commercial Use

1.3.4 Industrial Use

1.3.5 Car Care Products

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Microfiber Fabric Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Microfiber Fabric Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Microfiber Fabric Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Microfiber Fabric Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Microfiber Fabric Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Microfiber Fabric Industry Trends

2.4.2 Microfiber Fabric Market Drivers

2.4.3 Microfiber Fabric Market Challenges

2.4.4 Microfiber Fabric Market Restraints

3 Global Microfiber Fabric Sales

3.1 Global Microfiber Fabric Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Microfiber Fabric Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Microfiber Fabric Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Microfiber Fabric Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Microfiber Fabric Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Microfiber Fabric Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Microfiber Fabric Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Microfiber Fabric Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Microfiber Fabric Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Microfiber Fabric Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Microfiber Fabric Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Microfiber Fabric Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Microfiber Fabric Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Microfiber Fabric Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Microfiber Fabric Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Microfiber Fabric Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Microfiber Fabric Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Microfiber Fabric Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Microfiber Fabric Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Microfiber Fabric Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Microfiber Fabric Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Microfiber Fabric Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Microfiber Fabric Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Microfiber Fabric Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Microfiber Fabric Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Microfiber Fabric Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Microfiber Fabric Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Microfiber Fabric Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Microfiber Fabric Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Microfiber Fabric Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Microfiber Fabric Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Microfiber Fabric Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Microfiber Fabric Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Microfiber Fabric Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Microfiber Fabric Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Microfiber Fabric Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Microfiber Fabric Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Microfiber Fabric Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Microfiber Fabric Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Microfiber Fabric Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Microfiber Fabric Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Microfiber Fabric Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Microfiber Fabric Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Microfiber Fabric Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Microfiber Fabric Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Microfiber Fabric Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Microfiber Fabric Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Microfiber Fabric Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Microfiber Fabric Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Microfiber Fabric Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Microfiber Fabric Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Microfiber Fabric Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Microfiber Fabric Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Microfiber Fabric Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Microfiber Fabric Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Microfiber Fabric Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Microfiber Fabric Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Microfiber Fabric Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Microfiber Fabric Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Microfiber Fabric Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Microfiber Fabric Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Microfiber Fabric Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Microfiber Fabric Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Microfiber Fabric Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Microfiber Fabric Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Microfiber Fabric Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Microfiber Fabric Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Microfiber Fabric Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Microfiber Fabric Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Microfiber Fabric Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Microfiber Fabric Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Microfiber Fabric Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Microfiber Fabric Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Microfiber Fabric Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Microfiber Fabric Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Microfiber Fabric Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Microfiber Fabric Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Microfiber Fabric Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Microfiber Fabric Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Microfiber Fabric Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Microfiber Fabric Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Microfiber Fabric Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Microfiber Fabric Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Microfiber Fabric Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Microfiber Fabric Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Microfiber Fabric Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Microfiber Fabric Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Microfiber Fabric Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Microfiber Fabric Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Microfiber Fabric Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Microfiber Fabric Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Microfiber Fabric Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Microfiber Fabric Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Microfiber Fabric Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Microfiber Fabric Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Microfiber Fabric Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Microfiber Fabric Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Microfiber Fabric Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Microfiber Fabric Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Microfiber Fabric Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Microfiber Fabric Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Microfiber Fabric Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Microfiber Fabric Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Toray

12.1.1 Toray Corporation Information

12.1.2 Toray Overview

12.1.3 Toray Microfiber Fabric Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Toray Microfiber Fabric Products and Services

12.1.5 Toray Microfiber Fabric SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Toray Recent Developments

12.2 Kuraray

12.2.1 Kuraray Corporation Information

12.2.2 Kuraray Overview

12.2.3 Kuraray Microfiber Fabric Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Kuraray Microfiber Fabric Products and Services

12.2.5 Kuraray Microfiber Fabric SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Kuraray Recent Developments

12.3 Asahi Kasei

12.3.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation Information

12.3.2 Asahi Kasei Overview

12.3.3 Asahi Kasei Microfiber Fabric Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Asahi Kasei Microfiber Fabric Products and Services

12.3.5 Asahi Kasei Microfiber Fabric SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Asahi Kasei Recent Developments

12.4 Kolon

12.4.1 Kolon Corporation Information

12.4.2 Kolon Overview

12.4.3 Kolon Microfiber Fabric Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Kolon Microfiber Fabric Products and Services

12.4.5 Kolon Microfiber Fabric SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Kolon Recent Developments

12.5 Teijin

12.5.1 Teijin Corporation Information

12.5.2 Teijin Overview

12.5.3 Teijin Microfiber Fabric Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Teijin Microfiber Fabric Products and Services

12.5.5 Teijin Microfiber Fabric SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Teijin Recent Developments

12.6 Sheng Hong Group

12.6.1 Sheng Hong Group Corporation Information

12.6.2 Sheng Hong Group Overview

12.6.3 Sheng Hong Group Microfiber Fabric Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Sheng Hong Group Microfiber Fabric Products and Services

12.6.5 Sheng Hong Group Microfiber Fabric SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Sheng Hong Group Recent Developments

12.7 3M

12.7.1 3M Corporation Information

12.7.2 3M Overview

12.7.3 3M Microfiber Fabric Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 3M Microfiber Fabric Products and Services

12.7.5 3M Microfiber Fabric SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 3M Recent Developments

12.8 Eastman

12.8.1 Eastman Corporation Information

12.8.2 Eastman Overview

12.8.3 Eastman Microfiber Fabric Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Eastman Microfiber Fabric Products and Services

12.8.5 Eastman Microfiber Fabric SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Eastman Recent Developments

12.9 Sanfang

12.9.1 Sanfang Corporation Information

12.9.2 Sanfang Overview

12.9.3 Sanfang Microfiber Fabric Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Sanfang Microfiber Fabric Products and Services

12.9.5 Sanfang Microfiber Fabric SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Sanfang Recent Developments

12.10 KB Seiren

12.10.1 KB Seiren Corporation Information

12.10.2 KB Seiren Overview

12.10.3 KB Seiren Microfiber Fabric Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 KB Seiren Microfiber Fabric Products and Services

12.10.5 KB Seiren Microfiber Fabric SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 KB Seiren Recent Developments

12.11 Hexin

12.11.1 Hexin Corporation Information

12.11.2 Hexin Overview

12.11.3 Hexin Microfiber Fabric Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Hexin Microfiber Fabric Products and Services

12.11.5 Hexin Recent Developments

12.12 Duksung

12.12.1 Duksung Corporation Information

12.12.2 Duksung Overview

12.12.3 Duksung Microfiber Fabric Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Duksung Microfiber Fabric Products and Services

12.12.5 Duksung Recent Developments

12.13 Norwex

12.13.1 Norwex Corporation Information

12.13.2 Norwex Overview

12.13.3 Norwex Microfiber Fabric Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Norwex Microfiber Fabric Products and Services

12.13.5 Norwex Recent Developments

12.14 SISA

12.14.1 SISA Corporation Information

12.14.2 SISA Overview

12.14.3 SISA Microfiber Fabric Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 SISA Microfiber Fabric Products and Services

12.14.5 SISA Recent Developments

12.15 Vileda

12.15.1 Vileda Corporation Information

12.15.2 Vileda Overview

12.15.3 Vileda Microfiber Fabric Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Vileda Microfiber Fabric Products and Services

12.15.5 Vileda Recent Developments

12.16 Acelon Chemical

12.16.1 Acelon Chemical Corporation Information

12.16.2 Acelon Chemical Overview

12.16.3 Acelon Chemical Microfiber Fabric Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Acelon Chemical Microfiber Fabric Products and Services

12.16.5 Acelon Chemical Recent Developments

12.17 Huafon Microfibre

12.17.1 Huafon Microfibre Corporation Information

12.17.2 Huafon Microfibre Overview

12.17.3 Huafon Microfibre Microfiber Fabric Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Huafon Microfibre Microfiber Fabric Products and Services

12.17.5 Huafon Microfibre Recent Developments

12.18 Double Elephant

12.18.1 Double Elephant Corporation Information

12.18.2 Double Elephant Overview

12.18.3 Double Elephant Microfiber Fabric Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Double Elephant Microfiber Fabric Products and Services

12.18.5 Double Elephant Recent Developments

12.19 Far Eastern

12.19.1 Far Eastern Corporation Information

12.19.2 Far Eastern Overview

12.19.3 Far Eastern Microfiber Fabric Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Far Eastern Microfiber Fabric Products and Services

12.19.5 Far Eastern Recent Developments

12.20 Wanhua

12.20.1 Wanhua Corporation Information

12.20.2 Wanhua Overview

12.20.3 Wanhua Microfiber Fabric Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Wanhua Microfiber Fabric Products and Services

12.20.5 Wanhua Recent Developments

12.21 Ningbo Green Textile

12.21.1 Ningbo Green Textile Corporation Information

12.21.2 Ningbo Green Textile Overview

12.21.3 Ningbo Green Textile Microfiber Fabric Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Ningbo Green Textile Microfiber Fabric Products and Services

12.21.5 Ningbo Green Textile Recent Developments

12.22 Tricol

12.22.1 Tricol Corporation Information

12.22.2 Tricol Overview

12.22.3 Tricol Microfiber Fabric Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Tricol Microfiber Fabric Products and Services

12.22.5 Tricol Recent Developments

12.23 Meisheng

12.23.1 Meisheng Corporation Information

12.23.2 Meisheng Overview

12.23.3 Meisheng Microfiber Fabric Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 Meisheng Microfiber Fabric Products and Services

12.23.5 Meisheng Recent Developments

12.24 Hengli

12.24.1 Hengli Corporation Information

12.24.2 Hengli Overview

12.24.3 Hengli Microfiber Fabric Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 Hengli Microfiber Fabric Products and Services

12.24.5 Hengli Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Microfiber Fabric Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Microfiber Fabric Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Microfiber Fabric Production Mode & Process

13.4 Microfiber Fabric Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Microfiber Fabric Sales Channels

13.4.2 Microfiber Fabric Distributors

13.5 Microfiber Fabric Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”