Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Market Size, Growth Analysis by Key Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications, Forecast 2021–2027 | Ajinomoto Omnichem, Clariant, Galaxy Surfactant

The report titled Global Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Ajinomoto Omnichem, Clariant, Galaxy Surfactant, Innospec, Sino Lion(USA), Solvay, Stepan Company, Henan Surface Chemical Industry, Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology

Market Segmentation by Product: Solid/Powder Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate

Liquid Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate



Market Segmentation by Application: Hair Care

Skin Care



The Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Solid/Powder Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate

1.2.3 Liquid Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Hair Care

1.3.3 Skin Care

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Industry Trends

2.4.2 Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Market Drivers

2.4.3 Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Market Challenges

2.4.4 Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Market Restraints

3 Global Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Sales

3.1 Global Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Ajinomoto Omnichem

12.1.1 Ajinomoto Omnichem Corporation Information

12.1.2 Ajinomoto Omnichem Overview

12.1.3 Ajinomoto Omnichem Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Ajinomoto Omnichem Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Products and Services

12.1.5 Ajinomoto Omnichem Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Ajinomoto Omnichem Recent Developments

12.2 Clariant, Galaxy Surfactant

12.2.1 Clariant, Galaxy Surfactant Corporation Information

12.2.2 Clariant, Galaxy Surfactant Overview

12.2.3 Clariant, Galaxy Surfactant Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Clariant, Galaxy Surfactant Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Products and Services

12.2.5 Clariant, Galaxy Surfactant Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Clariant, Galaxy Surfactant Recent Developments

12.3 Innospec

12.3.1 Innospec Corporation Information

12.3.2 Innospec Overview

12.3.3 Innospec Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Innospec Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Products and Services

12.3.5 Innospec Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Innospec Recent Developments

12.4 Sino Lion(USA)

12.4.1 Sino Lion(USA) Corporation Information

12.4.2 Sino Lion(USA) Overview

12.4.3 Sino Lion(USA) Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Sino Lion(USA) Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Products and Services

12.4.5 Sino Lion(USA) Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Sino Lion(USA) Recent Developments

12.5 Solvay

12.5.1 Solvay Corporation Information

12.5.2 Solvay Overview

12.5.3 Solvay Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Solvay Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Products and Services

12.5.5 Solvay Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Solvay Recent Developments

12.6 Stepan Company

12.6.1 Stepan Company Corporation Information

12.6.2 Stepan Company Overview

12.6.3 Stepan Company Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Stepan Company Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Products and Services

12.6.5 Stepan Company Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Stepan Company Recent Developments

12.7 Henan Surface Chemical Industry

12.7.1 Henan Surface Chemical Industry Corporation Information

12.7.2 Henan Surface Chemical Industry Overview

12.7.3 Henan Surface Chemical Industry Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Henan Surface Chemical Industry Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Products and Services

12.7.5 Henan Surface Chemical Industry Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Henan Surface Chemical Industry Recent Developments

12.8 Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology

12.8.1 Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology Corporation Information

12.8.2 Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology Overview

12.8.3 Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Products and Services

12.8.5 Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Production Mode & Process

13.4 Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Sales Channels

13.4.2 Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Distributors

13.5 Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

