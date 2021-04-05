Flavored Spirit Market Likely to Boost Future Growth by 2026 | Diageo, Pernod Ricard, Bacardi

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title “Flavored Spirit Market Outlook to 2025.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Flavored Spirit market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Flavored Spirit Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.

Definition:

Flavored spirit is distilled alcoholic drinks that have added flavors in a small amount with added sugar in it, it differs from liquor which generally have large amount of sugar content. The flavors like herbs and spices, nuts, fruits, etc are used to infused spirit to give them strong flavor and enhance the taste. the flavored spirit is widely consumed around the globe with changing tastes and preferences, it can be found in bars, restaurants, hotels even in houses.

Major Players in This Report Include,

Constellation Brands, Inc. (United States),Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A (Italy),Diageo plc (United Kingdom),Brown Forman Corporation (United States),Pernod Ricard (France),Heaven Hill Distilleries, Inc. (United States),Mast-JÃ¤germeister SE (Germany),Apex Flavors (United States),Synergy Flavors (United States),Bacardi Limited (Bermuda)

Market Segmentation

by Type (Vodka, Whiskey, Rum, Tequila, Gin, Others), Application (Bar, Restaurants, Household, Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarket, Convenience Store, Specialty Store, Online Store), Flavor (Green Apple, Cranberry, Cinnamon, Pomegranate, Others)

Market Trends:

Increasing Consumption of Flavored Spirit Like Vodka

Demand for Low Alcohol Flavored Spirit

Market Drivers:

Changing Preferences of People Towards Flavored Drinks

Increasing Demand for Alcohol Drinks

Market Opportunties:

Rising Production of Flavored Spirit

Growing Demand for Flavored Spirit from Developed and Developing Countries

Regions Covered in the Flavored Spirit Market:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

(South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.) North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

(United States, Mexico & Canada) South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

(Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.) Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).

