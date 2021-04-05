Biliary Drainage Catheters Market to Develop New Growth Story: Emerging Segments is the Key

Latest study released by AMA Research on Global Biliary Drainage Catheters Market research with more than 100 market data tables and figures spread through Pages are easy to understand TOC in “Global Biliary Drainage Catheters Market research”, so you can get a variety of ways to maximize your profits. Biliary Drainage Catheters Market predicted until 2026*.

Biliary Drainage Catheters is a medical device, used in a variety of drainage applications including nephrostomy, biliary, and abscess as percutaneous drainage. These catheters can either be direct sticks or seldinger access techniques. In the case of percutaneous drainage, the drains are placed into bile ducts using needles inserted through the skin. Over the past decades, numerous abdominal, intestinal and liver-related issues have been prevailing drastically across the globe, thereby upsurging the business growth in the upcoming years.

Cook Medical Incorporated (United States), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Abbott Laboratories (United States), C. R. Bard, Inc. (United States), Boston Scientific Corporation (United States), Infiniti Medical, LLC (United States), Johnson & Johnson (United States), CONMED (United States), Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (United States), Olympus Corporation (Japan)

Market Trends

Introduction to Biliary Drainage Catheters with Minimal Exposure to Radiation

Increasing Use of Percutaneous Transhepatic Biliary Drainage (PTBD) and Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP)

Drivers

Upsurging Liver related Issues Across the Global Population

Growing Prevalence of Cancer Patients and Deleterious Effects

Challenges

Requires Technically Sound Workforce and Expensive Imaging Equipment

Opportunities

Strengthening Healthcare Infrastructure from the Developing Economies

Increasing Research and Developments in Developing Invasive and Less Harmful Biliary Drainage Catheters

by Type (All-Purpose Drainage, All-Purpose Drainage Sump Catheter, Biliary Drainage Catheter, Nephrostomy Catheter, Ureteral Stent, Others), Application (Thrombectomy, Drainage, Occlusion, Infusion, Aspirating, Dialysis, Diagnostic, Monitoring, Stent Delivery, Dilatation)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

On August 20th, 2019, Cook Medical has launched the second generation of the 2.6 Fr CXI Support Catheter with platinum-iridium marker bands. The CXI catheter is used in small-vessel anatomy or super-selective anatomy for diagnostic and interventional procedures, including peripheral use. second-generation CXI catheter provides clinicians with better visualization under fluoroscopy because of the platinum-iridium marker bands.



