Surgical Scalpel Market – Growing Popularity by Latest Product Type Hints Opportunity

Brief Overview of Surgical Scalpel:

The global Surgical Scalpel market is expected to witness high demand in the forecasted period due to increasing medical expenditure in developing countries. Surgical Scalpel is a small and extremely sharp bladed instrument used for surgery, anatomical dissection, and various arts and crafts (called a hobby knife). Scalpels may be single-use disposable or re-usable. Disposable surgical scalpels come with a fragile handle, a cutting blade and also a sheath in a single unit. The blade is made of stainless steel or high-grade steel and the handle is mostly made of a lighter material like plastic.

List of Key Players in Surgical Scalpel Market:

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Integra LifeSciences Corporation (United States), Hill-Rom Services Inc.(United States), pfm medical ag. (Germany), Ansell (Australia), Swann Morton Limited (United Kingdom), Medicom (United States), PL Medical Co., LLC (United States), Southmedic (Canada), Kai Corporation. (Japan)

Market Trends

Rising Number of Surgical Procedures

Increasing Demand for Disposable Surgical Scalpel

Drivers

High Adoption due to Increasing Medical Tourism

Increasing Demand due to Online Availability

Challenges

The Growing Concern Related to Mismanagement and Risk of Injuries

Opportunities

Technological Developments Associated with Surgical Scalpel

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure in the Asia Pacific Region

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the Global Surgical Scalpel Market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2020 to 2026, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of Surgical Scalpel Market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key Global Surgical Scalpel Market players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Surgical Scalpel Market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market to better understand.



The titled segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Standard Surgical Scalpel, Safety Surgical Scalpel), Distribution Channel (Online Distribution Channel, Offline Distribution Channel), Product (Disposable Surgical Scalpel (Scalpel Blades, Scalpel Handles), Reusable Surgical Scalpel (Scalpel Blades, Scalpel Handles), Accessories), Material Type (Stainless Steel, High-Grade Carbon Steel, Others), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Nursing Centres, Reference Laboratories)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Research Parameter/ Research Methodology

Primary Research:

Key sources are industry professionals in the Global Surgical Scalpel industry, including management organizations, processing organizations, and analytics service providers that manage the value chain of industry organizations. As survey are restricted due to lockdown worldwide, out team of Analyst are collecting and certifying qualitative and quantitative information through extensive primary research process via LinkedIn, Email communication, Survey Monkey and Industry forum to acquire relevant information from industry experts such as CEOs, vice presidents, directors, technology and innovation experts, founders and key executives from several of the industry’s leading Global Surgical Scalpel companies and organizations.

Secondary Research:

Secondary research studies critical information about the industrial value chain, core pool of people, and applications. We also helped market segmentation and key information with the help of Annual reports, press releases, analyst & conference call transcripts.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Global Surgical Scalpel are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Year 2021 to 2026



Market Insights

On 9th Sept. 2019, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, a leading global medical technology company, announced today that it has acquired Rebound Therapeutics, developers of single-use medical devices that enable minimally invasive access, using optics and illumination, for visualization, diagnostic and therapeutic use in neurosurgery.



Merger Acquisition

On 17th July 2017, Hill-Rom has announced the introduction of its new line of safety surgical instruments, including the Bard ParkerÂ® SafeSwitchÂ® Disposable Scalpel Handle and Scalpel Handle Cover, as well as the new Bard ParkerÂ® Blade Remover. These innovations help protect surgical teams from injuries that may occur before, during and after surgical procedures, and enhance the company’s comprehensive line of surgical blades, scalpels and related accessories.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Surgical Scalpel Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Surgical Scalpel market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Surgical Scalpel Market.

Chapter 3: Impact on Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Surgical Scalpel;

Chapter 4: Presenting the Surgical Scalpel Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Surgical Scalpel market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2026)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

**Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis, Business opportunities, Market Size Estimation Available in Full Report.

