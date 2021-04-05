Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Market Study: An Emerging Hint of Opportunity

Latest study released by AMA Research on Global Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Market research with more than 100 market data tables and figures spread through Pages are easy to understand TOC in “Global Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Market research”, so you can get a variety of ways to maximize your profits. Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Market predicted until 2026*.

Brief Overview of Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate:

Plastic resins decorative laminate is a durable flat sheeting material used in home and industrial furnishings. Plastic resins decorative laminate is commonly used to surface kitchen counters, tabletops, and cabinetry because of its resistance to stains, scratches, and heat. It can be made in different grades or thicknesses, depending on its intended use. There may be from 7-18 layers of paper combined into the final sheet. The bottom layers are kraft paper.

List of Key Players in Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Market:

Formica Corporation (United States), DuPont (United States), Synthomer plc (United Kingdom), Greenlam Industries Limited (India), Merino Group (India), Wilsonart International Inc. (United States), Abet Laminati S.p.A. (Italy), Archidply Industries Limited (India), FunderMax Gmbh (Austria), Panolam Industries International, Inc. (United States), Stylam Industries Limited (India)

Market Trends

Evolution of Nanotechnology in Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate Production

Drivers

Growing Demand from End-Use Verticals for Various Application

Rising Inclination of Consumers Towards Modern LifeStyle

Challenges

The Inability of Plastic Resins to Withstand Very High Temperature

Opportunities

Rising Demand from the Asia Pacific Region

The titled segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (High-Pressure Laminate, Low-Pressure Laminate), Application (General Purpose, Postforming, Special Products, Backer), Grade (Standard Grade, Postforming Grade, Fire-Retardant Grade), End User (Residential, Corporate Offices, Food Service, Healthcare, Retail Store, Transportation, Others)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Primary Research:

Key sources are industry professionals in the Global Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate industry, including management organizations, processing organizations, and analytics service providers that manage the value chain of industry organizations. As survey are restricted due to lockdown worldwide, out team of Analyst are collecting and certifying qualitative and quantitative information through extensive primary research process via LinkedIn, Email communication, Survey Monkey and Industry forum to acquire relevant information from industry experts such as CEOs, vice presidents, directors, technology and innovation experts, founders and key executives from several of the industry’s leading Global Plastic Resins Decorative Laminate companies and organizations.

Secondary Research:

Secondary research studies critical information about the industrial value chain, core pool of people, and applications. We also helped market segmentation and key information with the help of Annual reports, press releases, analyst & conference call transcripts.

Market Insights

On 2nd April 2020, Synthomer has announced that it has completed its acquisition of OMNOVA Solutions Inc., the transaction creates a global specialty chemicals company with significant scale and a strong platform from which to invest in future growth. The acquisition materially strengthens Synthomer’s presence in North America, as well as increases its presence in Europe and Asia, including further penetration into the high-growth Chinese market.



