Industrial Drums Market Emerging Players May Yields New Opportunities

Latest study released by AMA Research on Global Industrial Drums Market research predicted until 2026*.

Brief Overview of Industrial Drums:

A drum is a round and hollow holder used for delivery of mass freight. Industrial drums can be made of steel, fibers, and plastics, mostly used for the transporting fluids and powders. Drums are commonly used for the shipment of unsafe products and are also termed as barrels. These drums are made of steel, plastic and fiber which are in food and beverages, chemicals and fertilizers, petroleum and lubricants and also used for shipping in bulk cargo.

List of Key Players in Industrial Drums Market:

Grief Inc. (United States), Mauser Group B.V. (Netherlands), Fibrestar Drums Ltd. (United Kingdom), Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd. (Australia), Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd. (India), Industrial Container Services (United States), Delta Containers Direct Limited (United Kingdom), FDL Packaging Group (United Kingdom), Sicagen India Ltd. (India)

Market Trends

Improvements in Product Design and Value Creation for End Users

Strong Growth in Chemical and Pharmaceutical Sectors

Drivers

Increasing Demand of Industrial Drums as a Packaging Solution

Growing Demand for Paints, Coating and Adhesives

Increasing Demand for Fertilizers and Chemical from Several Industries

Challenges

The Metal Drum are of High weight

Opportunities

Expansion of Manufacturing Activities in the Developing Economies

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the Global Industrial Drums Market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2020 to 2026, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of Industrial Drums Market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key Global Industrial Drums Market players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Industrial Drums Market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market to better understand.



The titled segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Steel Drum, Plastic Drum (High Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE), Polypropylene (PP)), Fiber Drum), Application (Food and Beverages, Chemicals and Fertilizers, Pharmaceuticals, Petroleum and Lubricants, Others (Paints, Inks, Dyes)), Capacity (Up to 100 liters, 100 to 250 liters, 250 to 500 liters, Above 500 liters)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Research Parameter/ Research Methodology

Primary Research:

Key sources are industry professionals in the Global Industrial Drums industry, including management organizations, processing organizations, and analytics service providers that manage the value chain of industry organizations. As survey are restricted due to lockdown worldwide, out team of Analyst are collecting and certifying qualitative and quantitative information through extensive primary research process via LinkedIn, Email communication, Survey Monkey and Industry forum to acquire relevant information from industry experts such as CEOs, vice presidents, directors, technology and innovation experts, founders and key executives from several of the industry’s leading Global Industrial Drums companies and organizations.

Secondary Research:

Secondary research studies critical information about the industrial value chain, core pool of people, and applications. We also helped market segmentation and key information with the help of Annual reports, press releases, analyst & conference call transcripts.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Global Industrial Drums are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Year 2021 to 2026



Market Insights

December 21, 2018: Mauser Packaging Solutions Introduces New Medical Waste Container Made of 100% Recycled Material. The new WIVA Infinity Container combines the superior protection and handling of specific healthcare risk waste with the environmental benefits of using recycled plastic resin. The new WIVA Infinity Container is available in sizes 30l, 50l and 60l

Sep 2018: The seal of the new Automatic Lock cap system for SchÃ¼tz plastic drums. The seal cap system for PE drums consists of a plug and a tamper-proof sealing cap. The outstanding feature of the system is that it cannot be opened without breaking the seal cap, as the inner seal ring is firmly incorporated in the ring.



Merger Acquisition

November 29, 2018: Orora Limited announced today that it has acquired Pollock Packaging. The addition of Pollock to OPS’s business provides a scale platform to leverage the capability and customer reach of both businesses to continue to drive sales growth with existing and new customers.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Industrial Drums Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Industrial Drums market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Industrial Drums Market.

Chapter 3: Impact on Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Industrial Drums;

Chapter 4: Presenting the Industrial Drums Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Industrial Drums market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2026)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

