Post-Tensioning System Market Is Fast Approaching, Says Research

Post-tensioning is a technique for reinforcing concrete. Post-tensioning tendons, that are prestressing steel cables inside plastic ducts or sleeves, are positioned within the forms before the concrete is placed. Afterward, once the concrete has gained strength however before the service is applied; the cables are force tight, or tensioned, and anchored against the outer edges of the concrete. Post-tensioning could be a type of prestressing. Prestressing merely means the steel is stressed (pulled or tensioned) before the concrete has to support the service hundreds. Most formed, prestressed concrete is pre-tensioned-the steel is forced before the concrete is poured.

List of Key Players in Post-Tensioning System Market:

VSL International Ltd. (Switzerland), Freyssinet (France), DYWIDAG-Systems International (Germany), Suncoast Post-Tension (United States), SRG Limited (Australia), BBV Systems GmbH (Germany), Amsysco, Inc. (United States), TMG Global Pte Ltd (Singapore), Tendon Systems LLC (United States), Liuzhou OVM Machinery Co., Ltd. (China)

Market Trends

Post-tensioning Systems attract Lower maintenance Costs, causing More Procurement

Drivers

Increase in Newer Infrastructures with complex architecture

Lesser Construction Time with Accurate Tensile Strength and Lower Groundwork Required

Challenges

Volatile Changes in Real Estate Market Directly Affects the Post-Tensioning System market

Opportunities

The development of a Post-Tensioning System with More Rigidity and Strength have Created more opportunities

by Type (Unbonded Post-Tensioning System, Bonded Post-Tensioning System), Application (Buildings, Bridge & Entertainment Complex, Energy, Others), Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Regulatory Factors

ACI 318, ACI 2011 have the general requirements for ducts (for grouted tendons) and sheathing (for ungrouted tendons)

The duct requirements from Caltrans in the Standard Specifications from the State of California Department of Transportation for galvanizing metals, waterproofing, and Interlocks.

Smooth steel pipes should conform to ASTM A53 “Standard Specification for Pipe, Steel, Black and Hot-Dipped, Zinc-Coated, Welded and Seamless”, Grade B Schedule 40.



