Platelet Rich Plasma Market Wrap: Now Even More Attractive

Brief Overview of Platelet Rich Plasma:

Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) is having more platelets typically found in the blood. The general concentration of platelets is varied nearly 5 to 10 times than usual. PRP is injected into injured areas in the body parts and also used to improve healing after surgery from injuries. The major factors which affect the PRP treatments include the area of the body, the overall health of patients, injury is acute or chronic. Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) is a recent development within the expanding field of regenerative medicine.

List of Key Players in Platelet Rich Plasma Market:

AdiStem Ltd. (Australia), Arthrex, Inc. (United States), Biomet, Inc. (United States), Cesca Therapeutics, Inc. (United States), DePuy Synthes, Inc. (United States), EmCyte Corporation (United States), Exactech, Inc. (United States), Harvest Technologies Corp. (United States), Nuo Therapeutics, Inc. (United States), Regen Lab SA (Switzerland)

Market Trends

Increase Adoption for Acute Sports Injuries Treatments Such As Ligament and Muscle Injuries

Growing Awareness about the Platelet Rich Plasma Therapy

Drivers

Increase Number of Chronic Tendon Injuries Treatment

Challenges

Probability of Treatment Failure

Opportunities

Increasing Number of Sports Professional Athletes across the Globe

Growing Aging Population Being More Prone To Surgeries and Injuries

The titled segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Pure-Platelet Rich Plasma (P-PRP), Leukocyte-Platelet Rich Fibrin (L-PRF), Leukocyte-Platelet Rich Plasma (L-PRP)), Application (Orthopedics, Sports Medicine, Dentistry, Otolaryngology, Neurosurgery, Ophthalmology, Urology, Wound Healing, Others), Origin (Allogeneic, Autologous, Homologous)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Market Insights

In Jan 2019, Healeon Medical announced the new high-density platelet Rich plasma series. The company developed a PRP solution to meet the need for expanding demand for platelet-rich plasma.



