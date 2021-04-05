Asphalt Market 2021 Global Study by Size, Recent Trends, Price Analysis, Share Value, Growth Rate and Industry Report by 2026

The global asphalt market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Asphalt Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Paving, Roofing, and Others), By Application (Roadways, Waterproofing, Recreation, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other asphalt market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Fortune Business Insights™ presents a list of all the manufacturers operating in the global Asphalt Market. They are as follows:

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., Mexico

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, China

Exxon Mobil Corporation, the U.S.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, the U.S.

Royal Dutch Shell, Netherlands

Total, France

United Refining Company, the U.S.

Boral, Australia

Valero Marketing and Supply Company, the U.S.

HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG, Germany

Other Key Players

Roadway Segment to Dominate Fueled by Expansion of Construction Industry

In terms of application, the market is segregated into recreation, waterproofing, roadways, and others. Amongst these, the recreation segment generated 17.4% in 2019 in terms of this market share. This growth is attributable to the rising population worldwide. The roadways segment is anticipated to dominate stoked by the expansion of the construction industry. However, owing to the present pandemic, the construction industry may decline in 2020, but start growing once again in the forthcoming years.

Regional Analysis for Asphalt Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Asphalt Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Asphalt Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Asphalt Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

