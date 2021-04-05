Automotive Actuators Market to Gain from Rising Adoption of Novel Automation System, says Fortune Business Insights™

The global “automotive actuators market” is expected to gain momentum from the increasing utilization of advanced automation systems worldwide. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™, in an upcoming report, titled, “Automotive Actuators Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Hydraulic, Electric, Pneumatic), By Application Type (Throttle, Fuel Injection, Brake, Others), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report further mentions that actuators are used for converting electric signals that are delivered into tangible action from the central control unit. They aid in maintaining torque, idle speed, and flywheel rotation of engines for enhancing the performance of vehicles, as well as smoothening engine efficiency. This factor would fuel the automotive actuators market growth in the coming years.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/actuators-market-103531

Rising Demand for Fuel-efficient Vehicles to Augment Electric Segment

In terms of type, the market is segregated into pneumatic, electric, and hydraulic. Amongst these, the hydraulic segment is anticipated to generate considerable automotive actuators market share in the coming years. This growth is attributable to the usage of hydraulic power in fluid motors to complete a mechanical operation. The pneumatic segment would also grow significantly as they are increasingly used because of their high energy conversion capability. It is capable of converting energy from compressed air into linear motion. It is also used in engine controls. Lastly, the electric segment is expected to grow at a fast pace on account of the high demand for fuel-efficient vehicles.

Asia Pacific to Lead Backed by Rising Installation of Innovative Actuators

In terms of geography, the market is grouped into Europe, the Middle East and Africa, North America, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. Out of these, Asia Pacific is projected to lead by acquiring the highest automotive actuators market revenue in the coming years. This growth is attributable to the increasing production capacity that this region possesses. Besides, the rising installation of safe and technologically advanced actuators and sensors in vehicles is, in turn, upsurging the demand for passenger cars in this region. Developed countries, such as the U.S. and Germany, are the biggest hubs for automotive parts manufacturing. It would also propel the growth of the market in this region. Europe and North America would follow the footsteps and Asia Pacific and grow steadily during the forthcoming years.

For More Information Please Visite:-https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/actuators-market-103531

Key Players Aim to Boost Sales Through Expansions & Joint Ventures

Prominent enterprises present in the market are mainly focusing on collaborating with other companies and expanding specific areas to serve their consumer base efficiently and increase sales. Below are a couple of the latest key industry developments:

August 2019 : Hella, an internationally operating German automotive part supplier headquartered in Lippstadt, is looking forward to expanding its expertise in electronics in the ‘special applications’ segment. The company is persistently ramping up its electronic portfolio across the world in all areas, namely, energy management, sensors, actuators, and body electronics. As per the company officials, it is striving to provide its huge consumer base with every kind of product that would help them in making their vehicles more efficient, comfortable, and safer.

: Hella, an internationally operating German automotive part supplier headquartered in Lippstadt, is looking forward to expanding its expertise in electronics in the ‘special applications’ segment. The company is persistently ramping up its electronic portfolio across the world in all areas, namely, energy management, sensors, actuators, and body electronics. As per the company officials, it is striving to provide its huge consumer base with every kind of product that would help them in making their vehicles more efficient, comfortable, and safer. July 2019: DENSO Corporation, an automotive components manufacturer, based in Japan, teamed up with Smiths Manufacturing (Pty) Limited, a manufacturer and assembler of automotive air-conditioning and engine cooling components headquartered in South Africa, to establish DENSO Sales South Africa (Pty) Limited. Its main aim is to sell aftermarket products and services in this region. DENSO would also increase a product lineup, especially for vehicles manufactured by Japanese-affiliated automakers.

Quick Buy:- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103531

Fortune Business Insights™ profiles some of the most renowned companies operating in the automotive actuators market. They are as follows:

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

Valeo S.A.

Wabco Holdings Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Nidec Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Hitachi Ltd.

Stoneridge Inc.

Other key market players

More Trending Topics from Fortune Business Insights:

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]