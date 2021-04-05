Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Market Size, Growth Analysis by Key Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications, Forecast 2021–2027 | BASF, DOW, Huntsman

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report titled Global Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide market.

Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Market Top Companies/Manufacturers: BASF, DOW, Huntsman, Shell, SABIC, AkzoNobel, Farsa Chemical, Formosa Plastics, Ineos Oxide, LyondellBasell Industries, Reliance Industries, Sinopec Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Market Types: Ethylene Glycol

Ethoxylate

Ethanolamine

Polyols

Pharmaceutical

Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Market Applications: Polyester Fiber

Polyester Resin

Antifreeze

Polyester Film

Other



Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Ethylene Glycol

1.2.3 Ethoxylate

1.2.4 Ethanolamine

1.2.5 Polyols

1.2.6 Pharmaceutical

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Polyester Fiber

1.3.3 Polyester Resin

1.3.4 Antifreeze

1.3.5 Polyester Film

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Industry Trends

2.4.2 Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Market Drivers

2.4.3 Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Market Challenges

2.4.4 Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Market Restraints

3 Global Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Sales

3.1 Global Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 BASF

12.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.1.2 BASF Overview

12.1.3 BASF Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 BASF Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Products and Services

12.1.5 BASF Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 BASF Recent Developments

12.2 DOW

12.2.1 DOW Corporation Information

12.2.2 DOW Overview

12.2.3 DOW Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 DOW Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Products and Services

12.2.5 DOW Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 DOW Recent Developments

12.3 Huntsman

12.3.1 Huntsman Corporation Information

12.3.2 Huntsman Overview

12.3.3 Huntsman Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Huntsman Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Products and Services

12.3.5 Huntsman Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Huntsman Recent Developments

12.4 Shell

12.4.1 Shell Corporation Information

12.4.2 Shell Overview

12.4.3 Shell Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Shell Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Products and Services

12.4.5 Shell Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Shell Recent Developments

12.5 SABIC

12.5.1 SABIC Corporation Information

12.5.2 SABIC Overview

12.5.3 SABIC Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 SABIC Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Products and Services

12.5.5 SABIC Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 SABIC Recent Developments

12.6 AkzoNobel

12.6.1 AkzoNobel Corporation Information

12.6.2 AkzoNobel Overview

12.6.3 AkzoNobel Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 AkzoNobel Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Products and Services

12.6.5 AkzoNobel Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 AkzoNobel Recent Developments

12.7 Farsa Chemical

12.7.1 Farsa Chemical Corporation Information

12.7.2 Farsa Chemical Overview

12.7.3 Farsa Chemical Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Farsa Chemical Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Products and Services

12.7.5 Farsa Chemical Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Farsa Chemical Recent Developments

12.8 Formosa Plastics

12.8.1 Formosa Plastics Corporation Information

12.8.2 Formosa Plastics Overview

12.8.3 Formosa Plastics Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Formosa Plastics Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Products and Services

12.8.5 Formosa Plastics Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Formosa Plastics Recent Developments

12.9 Ineos Oxide

12.9.1 Ineos Oxide Corporation Information

12.9.2 Ineos Oxide Overview

12.9.3 Ineos Oxide Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Ineos Oxide Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Products and Services

12.9.5 Ineos Oxide Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Ineos Oxide Recent Developments

12.10 LyondellBasell Industries

12.10.1 LyondellBasell Industries Corporation Information

12.10.2 LyondellBasell Industries Overview

12.10.3 LyondellBasell Industries Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 LyondellBasell Industries Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Products and Services

12.10.5 LyondellBasell Industries Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 LyondellBasell Industries Recent Developments

12.11 Reliance Industries

12.11.1 Reliance Industries Corporation Information

12.11.2 Reliance Industries Overview

12.11.3 Reliance Industries Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Reliance Industries Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Products and Services

12.11.5 Reliance Industries Recent Developments

12.12 Sinopec

12.12.1 Sinopec Corporation Information

12.12.2 Sinopec Overview

12.12.3 Sinopec Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Sinopec Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Products and Services

12.12.5 Sinopec Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Production Mode & Process

13.4 Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Sales Channels

13.4.2 Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Distributors

13.5 Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Oxide Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

