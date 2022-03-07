the strategic ambivalence of the Emirates vis-à-vis Russia

At a time when the international community is displaying its unity against Moscow since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the United Arab Emirates are playing a score of their own. The small Gulf federation distinguished itself alongside India and China, during a vote in the UN Security Council on Friday February 25, by abstaining on a draft resolution which was to denounce the Russian invasion.

→ LIVE. War in Ukraine: follow the 8th day of the Russian attack

The project was not adopted due to Moscow’s veto, but the Emirati lone horseman was noticed by its Western allies, in particular the United States, who counted on the voice of their partner. Especially since the Emirates, a non-permanent member of the Security Council, took over the presidency on Tuesday 1er March for a month.

→ ANALYSIS. War in Ukraine, these countries that spare Russia

To justify this abstention, Anwar Gargash, the diplomatic adviser to President Khalifa Ben Zayed Al Nahyan, argued on Twitter that “taking sides would only lead to more violence”. “The UAE takes a firm stance on the principles of the United Nations, international law and state sovereignty, of rejecting military solutions,” he added.

Neutrality of circumstance

This circumstantial neutrality finds a first diplomatic explanation, linked to Emirati interests in the Middle East. “Monday, a resolution extending to the entire Yemeni Houthi rebellionthe arms embargo was voted on by the Council. But the Emirates were certainly afraid that it would be rejected by Russia if they approved the resolution on Ukraine,” analysis Jean-Loup Samaan, researcher at the Middle East Institute of the University of Singapore. The UAE has been engaged since 2015 alongside Saudi Arabia in the coalition against the Houthis in Yemen. However Russia, although close to Iran, support of this rebellion, indeed voted in favor of this text.

“The Emirates have also made a fairly realistic calculation which consists in saying to themselves that there is more to lose by opposing Putin than by abstaining, adds the Gulf specialist. The United States and the Europeans are unhappy but will move on. Moreover, France did not react given our own bilateral interests (military and economic). »

Frustrations with the United States

Some Emirati analysts close to the government present this abstention as a non-alignment, as if to signal the country’s frustrations with the United States, which is turning away from the Middle East in favor of Asia. Their human rights grievances are not to the liking of the Emirates or Saudi Arabia either. Abu Dhabi had already moved away from the American ally in December 2021, threatening to cancel a colossal contract for the purchase of F-35 fighter jets.

At the same time, the ties between the Emirates and Russia have been strengthened in recent years, from an economic and security point of view. A movement that is part of the broader framework of the diversification of alliances in the Gulf. Without being a partner as old and important as the United States, Moscow has established itself as a major player in the Middle East, directly (Syria) or indirectly (Iran, Yemen).

Bound by black gold

Russia and the Emirates are also linked by black gold. Like most Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, Abu Dhabi has a producer-partner relationship with Moscow, through OPEC, and knows the deal would likely fall apart if Russia were to leave. the covenant. Tuesday 1er March, the crown prince and strongman of the country, Mohammed Ben Zayed, and Vladimir Putin, who spoke by telephone, also stressed the need to “preserving stability” of the global energy market.

→ READ. In the Middle East, Russia appears as a world power

The day before the invasion of Ukraine, Abu Dhabi had spoken of its “deep friendship with Moscow”. The Russians also represent a significant tourist windfall for Dubai, especially for the Russian elite (6% of its visitors were Russian in 2021) as well as a destination for their investments.

A potential mediator

Can the Emirates in this context represent an alternative for Russian capital under Western sanctions? “With this non-alignment, we return to a Cold War logic. But between remaining neutral and circumventing sanctions, there is a margin, believes Jean-Loup Samaan. I don’t think they’re going that far at this point. »

In fact, the country seeks rather to position itself as a potential mediator between Russians and Westerners. The Emiratis have also voted “In the Ukraine crisis, our priority is to encourage all parties to use diplomatic action and to negotiate to find a political solution,” said Anwar Gargash. “MBZ” repeated it on Tuesday, indicating that it wanted to continue contacts to try to find a “political issue” to the crisis. “But even if the power tries to articulate an Emirati vision on the filenotes Jean-Loup Samaan, the Emirates do not have the experience of the Qataris in the field. »

As a sign of their ambivalence, the country voted in favor of the resolution “Aggression against Ukraine” adopted on Wednesday March 2 by the UN General Assembly. “demanding that Russia immediately stop using force against Ukraine”.