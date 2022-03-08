The recycling company Paprec tried for manslaughter

The recycling company Paprec must be tried on Tuesday January 11 by the judicial court of Évry (Essonne) for ” manslaughter “.

This lawsuit follows a serious work accident which took place in February 2014 on the company’s Wissous (Essonne) site: a 49-year-old man was killed, crushed in a waste sorting machine from worksite.

There had been no direct witnesses to the accident, only a driver having intervened just after to stop the machine. ” But he was already too late “had at the time explained the police arrived at the scene.

A “model employee”

“We find it difficult to explain this accident, unless the victim touched the machine while it was working, which is against all regulations”underlines the lawyer of Paprec, Me Fanny Colin, describing however “an experienced and seasoned professional”.

Number three in France for waste treatment, Paprec describes this man as a “model employee who had been rewarded for his work and whom everyone esteemed”.

Me Colin adds that the machine in question was checked every Friday, “and again the working day preceding the accident”. On this occasion, Ycare, the company that designed the machine and was responsible for its maintenance, would also have noticed that the protective grilles had been removed. “But she would not have replaced them, nor would she have warned Paprec of their dismantling”regrets the lawyer for whom the company would not have been able to know the danger that its employees were running.

The CGT regularly questions the security conditions

“The public prosecutor has chosen to question the manufacturer of this almost new chain and responsible for its maintenance (Ycare), like the operator (Paprec)”said the company in a press release in which it hopes “that the expertise carried out will make it possible to precisely determine the causes and responsibilities of each party in this accident” that she considers “incomprehensible”.

With 10,000 employees spread over more than 200 sites in France and Switzerland, Paprec, which processes more than 12 million tonnes of waste per year, has already been called into question for the safety of its employees.

Also in 2014, a worker died crushed by balls of paper while unloading a truck on the La Courneuve site, where the CGT regularly questions the safety conditions at work.

A very accident-prone sector

“I had a 14-tonne shovel with a grapple to feed a carpet where there were sometimes two, three, sometimes four people sorting the papers that I put down. Can you imagine the damage we can do to people working in the radius of the machine? Which is strictly forbidden! »testified, for example, by a former employee in a video broadcast in 2018 by the union.

However, no union will be a party to the trial for the death of the Wissous employee, the hearing of which could be postponed: the health situation would indeed prevent lawyers for the civil party from leaving Guadeloupe, where the victim was from.

According to health insurance statistics, the waste treatment and recycling sector is one of those where work accidents are most frequent. Ten employees in the sector died in 2019 in a work-related accident.