The Lord of the Rings: these unpublished illustrations of Tolkien are sublime

Many are the fans of the universe of Tolkien can’t wait for the new series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Powerproduced by Amazon Studios. But to wait, the most fervent fans can enjoy these latest unpublished documentscreated by JRR Tolkien in person.

The creator of the universe Lord of the RingsJRR Tolkien, left an incredible amount of material behind, bringing an uncommon richness to his lore. And precisely, this quantity of materials seems quite simply inexhaustibleevidenced by the recent documents and the latest works shared last month.

Indeed, the heirs of Tolkien published a multitude of unpublished documents on their site Tolkien Estate. And as reported The Guardianwe can then find drawings but also paintings representing various places of Middle-earth, as well as letters of Tolkien and archives concerning The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.

And among these new documents, there are also many audio and video recordings featuring Tolkien and his son Christopherwho died in 1973 and 2020 respectively. Among the audio recordings is the first recording of Gollum, as it had been imagined by the author. Tolkien Estate updated its website with these new materials on February 26, an important date in Tolkien’s universebecause February 26, 3019 is none other than the day of the Third Age marking the end of the Fellowship of the Ring.

Credits: The Tolkien Estate Limited

an infinite source?

For Tolkien, the creative process included writing, painting, making maps, and inventing languages.what he did for The Hobbitthe Silmarillion or The Lord of the Rings. The latter has notably been adapted into a film trilogy that has become cult, directed by Peter Jackson. And the most recent adaptation will be a series airing on Prime Video, Rings of Powerwhich will be set in the Second Age of Middle-earth. Series co-director John D. Paynesaid:

We spoke with Tolkien’s estate. […] If you want to be absolutely faithful [à l’œuvre d’origine], you’re going to tell a story in which the human characters die each season as you jump 200 years in time, and you won’t meet any really important canon characters until the fourth season. There may be fans who want us to do a Middle-earth documentary, but we want to tell a story that brings all of these things together.

In a way, this statement also echoes the recent controversy surrounding the casting of the Amazon production, while the public was divided as to the interpretation that was going to be made of Tolkien’s universe in this new series. This question around the adaptation of a work is often debated, with on the one hand the producers who must make sure to make the story attractive while adapting it to make it accessible to a wide audience, and other fans, who will prefer a more faithful interpretation of the work they have known. An additional constraint comes from the reconciliation between artistic and financial considerations, where the balance between the two seems difficult to achieve, but not impossible.

So let’s hope that the next series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, streaming on Amazon Prime Video from September 2, 2022will manage to seduce its audience, while honoring the legacy left by Tolkien.