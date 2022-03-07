the distress of industrialists in the face of soaring prices

The announcements fall one after the other. Valdunes, the manufacturer of wheels and axles for the railway, based in Dunkirk and Valenciennes, informed its 400 employees, Monday January 10, that they would be placed on partial unemployment until the end of February. Management emphasizes the cost currently prohibitive of gas and electricity which compels the company to drastically limit “his consumption” as soon as possible and as much as possible “. Valdunes is counting on a 40% reduction in its activity over the whole year.

The 300 employees of Nyrstar, the last zinc producer in France, near Douai, have just learned that the electrolysis hall, which needs as much electricity as the Lille metropolis, was going to be shut down on January 16, without doubt for two months, until prices calm down with the end of winter. Employees will be assigned to maintenance tasks or will be put on training.

The cost of electricity can exceed the selling price of the products

About a hundred kilometers away, at Aluminum Dunkerque, Europe’s leading aluminum smelter and France’s leading electricity-consuming site, production has already been reduced by 10% since mid-December. But the 630 employees of the factory were warned, Wednesday, January 5, that the airfoil could be further reduced.

” In normal times, electricity represents approximately 28% of our costs. Today, we are almost at 80% and this may even exceed our selling prices.explains Guillaume de Goÿs, president of Aluminum Dunkerque. In 2021 alone, our bill is up by 30 million euros, or three quarters of what we usually spend on our investments. »

Market prices continue to soar

For the 400 companies called ” electro-intensive », the situation is becoming more and more complicated to manage with electricity prices which have been soaring for several months. The megawatt hour was worth between 40 and 50 € a year ago. This summer, it was still at €80 to reach €400 in December. The market price is now around 250 €.

This unprecedented crisis is linked in particular to the surge in the price of gas, which is also used to produce electricity, with demand stronger than supply and against the backdrop of political tensions between Ukraine and Russia, the first European Union supplier.

Companies in great financial difficulty

If the State has promised to block the increase planned for February for individuals at 4%, companies do not currently benefit from such a shock absorber on their entire bill. On average, manufacturers pay between a third and a quarter of their supplies at the market price. The rest benefits from the “Arenh” mechanism under which EDF is obliged to sell part of its nuclear electricity at €42/MWh (see below).

Despite everything, the note can be very salty. “The impact on businesses varies greatly depending on the contracts signed and the hedging mechanisms that may have been put in place. SMEs can see their bills multiplied by 3, 4 or 5 or even more”emphasizes Frank Roubanovitch, the president of Cleee, an employers’ association bringing together large consumers of electricity. ” More and more companies are in great financial difficulty, but do not dare to report it publicly “, he adds.

The search for alternative solutions

Some can increase their price, such as bakers, for whom the cost of energy represents about 10% of the price of the baguette, but others cannot, or in any case more difficult. Now is the time to scramble.

This is the case, for example, for Palette 53, a sawmill located in Villaines-la-Juhel (Mayenne) which employs around thirty people. “In 2021, I paid €90,000 for electricity. But in December Engie, my supplier, told me that the bill would increase to €630,000 this year.details its CEO, Yannick Chopin. This would then represent more than half of my expenses, against 10% usually. »

He plans to hire an oil-powered generator to produce his own electricity over the next three months. “It’s not good for the environment, but it’s the only way I’ve found to limit damage”, he explains. According to his calculations, the use of a generator should cost him around €24,000 per month.

The tracks of the government

A technical solution will be presented by the weekend » to limit the impact of the increase in the price of electricity, announced the Minister of the Economy, Bruno Le Maire, on LCI, Monday, January 10.

The government is considering raising the Arenh ceiling (regulated access to historical nuclear energy) from 100 to 130 TWh. Industrialists asked for 150 TWh.

The price of Arenh could be raised from €42 to €46.50 per MWh in order to penalize EDF less. The company strongly disputes this mechanism, described as “poison” by its president Jean-Bernard Lévy, who prevents it from selling its electricity at a high price when prices are high.

A relaunch of long-term contracts between EDF and manufacturers, in order to give them more visibility, is also on the table.