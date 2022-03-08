The Dark Knight Rises: Zoë Kravitz rejected from Nolan’s Batman because of her skin color

Highly anticipated by fans of the Dark Knight, The Batman is finally available in our dark rooms since last week. We find in particular Zoë Kravitz in the role of Catwoman. She could have already played in a Batman film, and more precisely in the last part of Christopher Nolan’s trilogy. But according to her, her skin color would have played against her. She recently returned to this difficult experience.

Zoë Kravitz alongside a five-star cast in The Batman

He may not have unleashed passions as much as a certain Spider-Man: No Way Home a few months ago, The Batman nevertheless remains a film that meets with great success at the box office and receives very good reviews. With a duration of almost three hours, the feature film by Matt Reeves is considered a little too long by some, but manages to seduce thanks to its very dark approach to the masked vigilante, its particularly licked aesthetic, or even its five-star cast.

On the poster of The Batman, there are indeed big names such as Robert Pattinson in the title role, Colin Farrell in the role of the Penguin, or Paul Dano in that of the Riddler. But one of the characters who stands out the most is a female character sinceit’s Selina Kyle/Catwoman, played by the talented Zoë Kravitz. Multiplying promotional interviews since the release of the film, this one was recently questioned by the media The Observer. On this occasion, she returned in particular to her casting for another Batman movie, in which she was allegedly discriminated against.

An audition refused because of the skin color of Zoë Kravitz?

If the situation tends to improve little by little and inclusion has become one of the watchwords in Hollywood, discrimination still exists today. So ten years ago it was even worse. The proof: even big international stars could be concerned. Zoë Kravitz, she knows it well, since when she passed a casting to obtain a role in The Dark Knight Rises released ten years ago she would have been rejected because of her skin color.

In any case, this is how she interpreted the dubious reason given for refusing her the role: she was “too urban”. This term of “urban”in English, is difficult to translate into our language, but may be pejoratively associated with the African-American community.

I don’t know if it came directly from Chris Nolan. I think it was more of a casting director or an assistant. Being a woman of color and being an actress, and being told at that time that I couldn’t audition because of my skin color, being thrown the word “urban” at me like that, it was really hard. Zoe Kravitz

Still, it is difficult to know the exact context of this casting and we will probably never know if the skin color of the actress was really the determining factor. Anyway, Zoë Kravitz has since made up for it and took her revenge, by playing an excellent Catwoman in The Batmancurrently available in cinemas and whose sequel is already planned.