the city of Kherson taken by the Russians

On March 3, a week after the launch of their invasion, Russian forces captured Kherson, a major city in southern Ukraine, shortly before a second round of talks scheduled for Thursday morning March 4 on a ceasefire between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators.

It is the largest city taken by Russian forces in a conflict which, in seven days, has caused a million people to flee to neighboring countries, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi.

The mayor of this city of 290,000 inhabitants, Igor Kolykhaïev, announced that he had discussed with “armed guests” in an administration building in Kherson, implying, without naming them, Russian troops. “We had no weapons and were not aggressive. We have shown that we are working to secure the city and are trying to deal with the consequences of the invasion”he said in a message on Facebook.

“Very dangerous occupants”

The head of the regional administration, Gennadi Lakhouta, called on Telegram residents to stay at home, saying that “the (Russian) occupants are in all areas of the city and are very dangerous”.

The acts committed by Russia on Ukrainian territory will now be all the more scrutinized as the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), the British Karim Khan, announced on Wednesday evening “immediate opening” of a war crimes investigation.