The Batman: this parody with Nicolas Cage is hilarious

Batman is undoubtedly the favorite of all comic book heroes. And his recent movie The Batman from the director Matt Reeves With l’actor Robert pattinson in the main role comes to restore a little the coat of arms of this hero in the cinema, in dearth after the muddy soup that is the DCEUthe film is also accompanied by parodiesincluding one with… Nicholas Cage.

Nicolas Cage version of Batman?

Currently in theaters and possibly one of the best Batman movies to date, The Batman is a true critical success. The film wants to be very dark and psychological with a Bruce Wayne trying to thwart the plans of the Riddler. Director Matt Reeves drew on many of the best Dark Knight stories to write and direct his film and it works really well, especially when the role is played by a Robert Pattinson at the end of his life who gives the best of himself to break the codes and offer the best performance possible. The actor suffered a lot from his cult role in the trilogy Twillight and struggles to be seen differently than in Edward… The Batman is possibly the role he was missing. Well, that was until it happened The Matban: Uncaged, the parody of the film with none other than Nicolas Cage in the lead role.

This parody is a truly effective trailer made by the Lionsgate studio for the promotion of Nicolas Cage’s next film: “a solid gold talent” (The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent). In this fake trailer, we can see several excerpts from different films with actor Nicolas Cageof which Kick-Ass and some images of his next film, all mixed with others like that of Twilight (absolutely not chosen at random). The interest? Paying homage to the success of The Batmansurf the current hype, give a good publicity stunt and iimagining what the Bat of Gotham City might have looked like if she had been played by Cage. And the result is the following, this is the movie: The Matban: Uncaged. A mix of action and humor as one might imagine coming from anything directly or indirectly related to Nicolas Cage. We let you directly discover the fake trailer below.

Batman: Nicolas Cage or Robert Pattinson?

All good fan of the series Community will tell you: it is impossible to know if Nicolas Cage is a good or a bad actor, and trying to answer this question is a terrible risk for the psychic health of the one who asks it. The actor well known for assuming his crazy side and playing a lot on the second degree of his person has been rather discreet lately in the cinema of exploitation. Known for his descent into hell, going from flops to series B, the actor returned to the front of the stage in 2018, and his latest film, Pigreceived very good critical and public reviews.

His next film to be released theatrically, Un talent in solid gold, is perhaps more autobiographical than any of his films. And for good reason : he talks about an actor who has known success, but never really manages to take off. In order to pay off his debts, he will agree to go to the birthday party of the son of one of his fans, a powerful Mexican linked to a gang, and will have to serve as a spy for the CIA. A wacky storyline that should delight all fans of the character’s typical humor. And speaking of a cult actor from our childhood, we could also place a word about Jean-Claude Van-Damme. In effect, the iconic Bloodsport actor has decided to retire after his next film, which will also be partly autobiographical around an actor with career problems. You will find our article about it here.