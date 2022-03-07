The Batman: Here’s why the director will never make a Marvel movie

The Batman is currently at movie theater and seems to be a real critical success and commercial. Director Matt Reeves and its actor Robert Pattinson are very effective, and during a interviewMatt Reeves explained why everything this would never have been possible at the house of Marvel,

The Batman : the best DC movie since Dark Knight?

Nintendo versus Sega, Sony versus Microsoft, Disney+ versus Netflix… Pop Culture, despite its multitude of facets and colors, continues to reveal important dichotomies within the media landscape. In the cinema, the most important concerns exploitation cinema with the two top names of the moment that are the superheroic teams DC and Marvel. Each school has its fans, its codes, its colors. Whereas Marvel has dominated the global box office for a few years thanks to its cinematic universefor its part, DC is dragging its feet in particular because of numerous production problems, the film Justice League being the perfect example. However, the latest film, The Batmanis currently a real success.

Without any spoiler of the film, many point out that he is a real breath of fresh air in the DC Comics Cinematic Universe. Matt Reeves, already known for hits like Cloverfield and Planet of the Apes: The Showdown. The audience was won over by Robert Pattinson’s acting, who suffered a real physical transformation to match the role of Bruce Wayne. He said it himself in various previous interviews, the necessary physical conditioning was the worst of his career, and we wrote a detailed article about it here. But more recently, it’s the director Matt Reeves who spoke about the possibility of making one or more films for Marvel at the microphone of the media variety :

I have a lot of respect for Kevin Feige and for the directors of all Marvel movies. Unfortunately, to be honest with you, I don’t think, I don’t know how I could fit in there. There has to be a certain amount of discovery for me, a place where I can find the freedom to do things my way. I think I’d be lost if I had to come and enroll in something that’s already firmly established, and I don’t think they’d be happy with me either.

Matt Reeves incompatible with Marvel

If in appearance the director seems to show a certain respect for Marvel productions, we nevertheless understand that he would not benefit from the same artistic freedom.and this while the major Hollywood film studios are trying to poaching authors to take care of their production, and have their “paw” that molds perfectly to their requirements. This was the case this year at Marvel, who had recruited Chloé Zhao or Nia DaCosta, and it is a widespread phenomenon in Hollywood. If many authors refuse to sacrifice their style and their art for the benefit of a more industrial cinema, Matt Reeves recognizes that this is unfortunately what is necessary to do today to continue to exist as a writer and director:

The industry has changed so drastically that in order to make a movie to be released in theaters, it’s almost impossible to do anything other than a franchise movie. It is for them that the public travels. I’m not saying I’m happy about it. I say it is a reality.

This is not new, this was already the case in the 1960s, before directors regained power in the movement that is known today as the New Hollywood. It is moreover in this period that today's cinema legends were able to express themselves, such as Francis Ford Coppola, Martin Scorsese, Brian de Palma or even George Lucas and Steven Spielberg, before the latter two come to put an end to it.