The Batman: Bruce Wayne was to meet this iconic villain in a deleted scene

Released on Wednesday March 2, 2022, the film The Batman might just be one of the most important superhero movies of the year. As fans flock to theaters to find out, we learn that a scene in which Batman encounters an iconic villain has been cut.

A long-awaited meeting

After initially arousing mistrust, The Batman quickly became one of the most anticipated films of recent years, and this from the release of its first trailer. Released a few days ago the film with Robert Pattinson fascinates critics (you can also read ours here), and a non-negligible part of the public seems to see in him the worthy heir to the films of the trilogy The Dark Knight by Christopher Nolan.

Of course, the film’s success led to spotlighting its talented director, Matt Reeves, who gives a lot of information on the future of the license in cinema and television, but also reveals some details about this first film.

At the end of The Batmana scene deeply challenged the spectators. At Arkham Asylum, the Riddler, played by Paul Dano, chats with his fellow inmate from the next cell. In line with viewers’ guesses, Matt Reeves has confirmed that it is indeed The Joker, the Dark Knight’s nemesis.

The American director also explained, during an interview with the American media Colliderthan Batman should have met the Jokerbut the scene was cut.

There is a scene that I would like the audience to see, but which I ended up not putting on. […] It’s a really cool scene, with that same invisible prisoner of Arkham. In an earlier scene, Batman receives cards from the Riddler, and wonders, “Why is he writing to me? I’m supposed to be anonymous!” So he’s going to do research on the profiles of serial killers. And you see him meeting someone who is, unquestionably, a serial killer himself. And you see the mysterious prisoner, and you’re like, “I think I know who it is.”

If obviously this meeting between Batman and the Joker could have been exciting, Matt Reeves nevertheless recognizes that she brought nothing to his story. Given the duration of the feature film, which is already around three hours, we understand that this scene was finally deleted. Nevertheless, the filmmaker promises that the public will one day see this scene. In the DVD bonuses or in a possible long version?

It remains to be seen, now, what Matt Reeves will do with the character of the Joker. In an interview, the filmmaker had announced that the character is, for now at least, not the main antagonist of the next film. Reeves also has a precise idea of ​​the identity of the villain he would like to see on the road of the Dark Knight in the next film.