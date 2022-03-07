Star Wars: Yoda could crush Palpatine on this one condition

Within the universe Star Warsan eternal Manichean conflict seems to have gone on since the dawn of time, opposing the Jediguarantors of peace across the galaxy, to their sworn enemies, represented by the malevolent Sith Lords. But if we then find incredibly powerful characters on both sides, there is one who, regardless of his camp, seems to be above the lot.

yoda vs. palpatine

Indeed, if Yoda had completely turned to the dark side, he would have eclipsed the power of the most powerful of the Sith Lords, who is none other than Emperor Palpatine. Because every Jedi is confronted at some point with the dark side of the Force. And while most of them turn away from it and continue to follow the path of light, many still succumb to the attraction of evil. And like all Jedi, Yoda is no exception to the ruleand has been confronted with the dark side several times during these many centuries of existence.

Sheev Palpatine, also known as Darth Sidious, was a Dark Lord of the Sith, but also the Emperor of the Galactic Empire. It then appears as main antagonist in the saga Star Wars created by George Lucas, and none matched his mastery of dark side powers.

Yoda and Palpatine clashed on Coruscant during the events in Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith (2005), until the duel ended in a sort of draw. But Palpatine still proved in this clash that he was able to rival the Jedi Grand Master through its use of the dark side.

However, what if Yoda allowed himself to be fully possessed by the dark side? Well it would seem that he would have a simply terrifying power. Count Dooku, who knows Yoda and Palpatine very well having been their apprentice, even confirmed it. And while Yoda already rivaled Palpatine as a Jedi, a version of Yoda that lacked Jedi discipline and what’s more, had the Force powers of the Sith, wouldn’t have given Palpatine a chance.

yoda’s true potential

For indeed, Count Dooku was once Yoda’s apprentice, and it was even because of him that Yoda was initially reluctant to train Luke. But when Dooku became Palpatine’s apprentice, he tried to bribe Yoda to the dark side. In the novel Yoda: Dark Rendezvouswritten by Sean Stewart, as Dooku attempts to persuade his former masterhe realizes how “stupid” he had been, and declares:

If Yoda took this direction, Sidious himself would be wiped out. The universe hadn’t yet figured out the kind of evil a nearly 900-year-old Jedi Knight could wield.

When a Force user chooses to follow the light side, they are also choosing to abide by a strict set of codes. But that doesn’t apply to adepts of the dark side, and there are plenty of powers that only Sith can wield., such as the projection of lightning for example. And if Yoda had been able to use those powers, he would have unleashed devastating power.

Yoda was among the best Masters of the Jedi Order, and if he had joined the ranks of the Sith, the events of Star Wars would have turned out very differently. He clearly could have overthrown Palpatine and taken over the rule of the Empire. Fortunately, Yoda had decided to use the Force to restore peace across the galaxy, and was respected for his wisdom.. But if he had chosen the dark side, he would surely have been the most feared being in the universe.