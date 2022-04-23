Star Wars: the price of this AT-ST Raider in LEGO is in free fall

In just a few years, the objects have gone from hobbies for budding young architects to veritable collector’s items. Sets now derived from cult franchises like Star Wars, Jurassic Park or Harry Potter. Lovers of the George Lucas universe can smile, the AT-ST Raider in LEGO sees its price drop to reach a distant galaxy.

a replica of the famous empire vehicle

Featured in the battles of Hoth and Endor in the prelogy, the AT-ST is one of the Empire’s most famous military vehicles. This bipod can count on its twin twin blaster cannon, a double light blaster cannon and a concussion grenade launcher. A complete arsenal that allows him to defeat enemy forces on the move, after a massive first strike from more powerful vehicles like the AT-AT. And at LEGO, the AT-ST even benefits from its own set, modernized for its appearance in the series The Mandalorian.

A 540-piece set consisting of four figures: The Mandalorian, Cara Dune and 2 Klatooinian raiders, plus a blaster cannon and 3 blaster rifles. An authentic design for this vehicle known by all fans of the saga which also benefits from a pivoting upper section and even a cockpit fitted out for a minifigure. Its articulated legs will give you the impression that it is in motion.

A piece of choice both for aficionados of Star Wars as a whole than the ardent fans of the series The Mandalorian. And while it was usually displayed at a price of €97.44, this AT-ST in LEGO is currently at €59.99 (-38%).