AI-based Drug Discovery Market Key Players Change the View of the Global Face of Industry by 2028: 1. 3BIGS, 2. 3W Partners, 3. 6 Dimensions Capital, 4. 8VC, etc.

The detailed analysis of the global AI-based Drug Discovery market and all the dynamics related to it is offered in research report. The research report on global AI-based Drug Discovery market digs the study of all the major industrial events in recent years such as major investments, innovations, collaborations, mergers, development plans, strategies for the forecast period, etc. The researchers use several analysis techniques such as SWOT analysis and PESTEL analysis for the detailed introspection of the market dynamics. This analysis offered in the AI-based Drug Discovery market report offers the comprehensive analysis of all the political, economical, social and environmental matters associated with the AI-based Drug Discovery market. In addition to that the research report offers an insightful data on the risks and opportunities offered in the global market. This helps the vendors to eliminate the risks and also survive in the intense competition in the AI-based Drug Discovery market.

1. 3BIGS 2. 3W Partners 3. 6 Dimensions Capital 4. 8VC 5. 99andBeyond 6. A2A Pharmaceuticals 7. Abalone Bio 8. AbbVie 9. AbCellera 10. Abstract Ventures 11. Accelerate Long Island 12. Accenture 13. Accutar Biotech 14. Acellera 15. Acequia Capital 16. AcuraStem 17. Adagene 18. ADC Therapeutics 19. ADEL 20. Advantage Capital 21. AdynXX 22. Agent Capital 23. AGORANO 24. AI Therapeutics 25. Ai-biopharma 26. Aigenpulse 27. Air Street Capital 28. Ajou University 29. Akashi Therapeutics 30. Albany Molecular Research 31. A-Level Capital 32. Alexandria Real Estate Equities 33. Alibaba Cloud 34. Allergan 35. Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology 36. Alloy Therapeutics 37. Almac Diagnostic Services 38. Almirall 39. Alphanosos 40. ALS Association 41. ALS Investment Fund 42. Altos Ventures 43. Amadeus Capital Partners 44. Amadeus Capital Partners 45. Amazon Web Services 46. Amazon Web Services (AWS) 47. AME Cloud Ventures 48. American Society of Clinical Oncology 49. Amgen 50. Amgen Ventures 51. Amidi Group 52. Amplify Partners 53. Amplitude 54. Anagenesis Biotechnologies 55. Andreessen Horowitz 56. Angel CoFund 57. Anima Biotech 58. Ansa Biotechnologies 59. Antiverse 60. ApexQubit 61. Aqemia 62. Arbutus Biopharma 63. ARCH Venture Partners 64. ArcTern Ventures 65. Arctoris 66. Ardigen 67. Arpeggio Biosciences 68. Artis Ventures 69. Arzeda 70. Asset Management Ventures 71. Astellas Pharma 72. Astia Angels 73. AstraZeneca 74. AstraZeneca’s Centre for Genomics Research 75. ATAI Life Sciences 76. Atinum Investment 77. Atlantic Labs 78. Atlas Venture 79. Atomico 80. Atomwise 81. Atrius Health 82. AUM Biosciences 83. Auransa 84. Aurinvest 85. Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes regional council 86. AVIC Trust 87. AxoSim 88. B Capital Group 89. BABEL Ventures 90. Baidu Ventures 91. Baillie Gifford 92. Balderton Capital 93. Bangarang Group 94. Battelle Center for Science Engineering and Public Policy Ohio State University 95. Bavarian Nordic 96. Bayer 97. Baylor College of Medicine Human Genome Sequencing Center (BCM-HGSC) 98. Beiersdorf 99. Benevolent AI 100. BERG 101. Better Ventures 102. Bezos Expeditions 103. Big Data Institute 104. BigHat Biosciences 105. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation 106. BioAge Labs 107. Bioeconomy Capital 108. BioFocus DPI 109. BioInvent International 110. Biomea Healthcare 111. BioMotiv 112. Bionano Genomics 113. BioNTech 114. Biorelate 115. Bios Partners 116. BioSymetrics 117. biotx.ai 118. BioVentures Investors 119. Bioverge 120. Biovista 121. BioXcel Therapeutics 122. BlackRock 123. Block.one 124. Bloomberg Beta 125. Blue Bear Ventures 126. bluebird bio 127. Boehringer Ingelheim 128. Bold Capital Partners 129. Bpifrance 130. Brace Pharma Capital 131. Brain Canada 132. Breakout Labs 133. BridgeBio Pharma 134. Brigham and Women’s Hospital 135. Brightspark Ventures 136. Bristol-Myers Squibb 137. Broad Institute 138. btov Partners 139. Builders VC 140. Bulba Ventures 141. Busolantix Investment 142. BVF Partners 143. C4X Discovery 144. Caffeinated Capital 145. Calibr 146. California Institute of Biomedical Research 147. Cambia Health Solutions 148. Cambridge Cancer Genomics 149. Cambridge Research Centre 150. Cancer Genetics 151. Cantos Ventures 152. CARB-X 153. CareDx 154. CaroCure 155. Casdin Capital 156. Catalio Capital Management 157. Catapult Ventures 158. Cathay Innovation 159. Causaly 160. CB Lux 161. CECS 162. Celgene 163. Cellarity 164. Celsius Therapeutics 165. Center for the Advancement of Science in Space 166. CENTOGENE 167. Centre for the Development of Industrial Technology (CDTI) 168. Cerebras 169. Cerevel Therapeutics 170. Charcot–Marie–Tooth Association 171. Charles River Laboratories 172. ChemAlive 173. ChemAxon 174. ChemDiv 175. ChemPass 176. ChemSpace 177. Chiesi Farmaceutici 178. Children’s Tumor Foundation 179. China Canada Angels Alliance 180. China International Capital Corporation 181. China Life Healthcare Fund 182. China Oncology Focus 183. Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences 184. Cigna Ventures 185. City Hill Ventures 186. Civilization Ventures 187. CJ HealthCare 188. Claremont Creek Ventures 189. Clarus Ventures 190. Cleveland Clinic 191. CLI Ventures 192. Climate-KIC Accelerator 193. Cloud Pharmaceuticals 194. CMT Research Foundation 195. Collaborations Pharmaceuticals 196. Collaborative Drug Discovery 197. Collective Scientific 198. Colt Ventures 199. ConcertAI 200. Conifer Point Pharmaceuticals 201. Cormorant Asset Management 202. Cosine 203. Cota Capital 204. CPP Investments 205. CQDM – Consortium de recherche biopharmaceutique 206. Creative Destruction Lab 207. Cresset 208. CrystalGenomics 209. CTI Life Sciences Fund 210. Cultivian Sandbox Ventures 211. CVC 212. CVS Health 213. Cyclica 214. CytoReason 215. Daewoong Pharmaceutical 216. Danhua Venture Capital 217. Dante Labs 218. Data4cure 219. Dataspora 220. Datavant 221. DCVC 222. DEARGEN 223. Deep Genomics 224. Deep Knowledge Ventures 225. DeepCure 226. DeepMatter 227. DeepTrait 228. Deerfield Management 229. Delin Ventures 230. Denali Therapeutics 231. Denovicon Therapeutics 232. Denovium 233. Department of Health and Social Care 234. DEXSTR 235. Diamond Light Source 236. DNAnexus 237. DNDi 238. Dolby Family Ventures 239. Dow AgroSciences 240. Drive Capital 241. Droia Oncology Ventures 242. DSC Investment 243. Dualogics 244. Dynamk Capital 245. Dyno Therapeutics 246. Echo Health Ventures 247. EcoR1 Capital 248. EDBI 249. EIC Accelerator 250. Eight Roads 251. Elad Gil 252. Elaia 253. Elevian 254. Eli Lilly 255. Elsevier 256. Elucidata 257. Embark Ventures 258. Empire State Development 259. Empirico 260. Enamine 261. Endogena Therapeutics 262. Endure Capital 263. Engine Biosciences 264. Enterprise Ireland 265. Envisagenics 266. Epic Capital Management 267. Epic Ventures 268. Erasca 269. e-therapeutics 270. Euretos 271. European Investment Bank 272. European Union 273. Eurostars 274. Evaxion Biotech 275. Evotec 276. Ewha Womans University 277. Excelra 278. Executive Agency for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (EASME) 279. Exscientia 280. Felicis Ventures 281. Fidelity Asia Fund 282. Fidelity Biosciences 283. Fifty Years 284. Financière Boscary 285. FinLab 286. First Round Capital 287. First Star Ventures 288. Flagship Pioneering 289. Flybridge Capital Partners 290. FMC 291. Foresite Capital 292. Forma Therapeutics 293. Formic Ventures 294. Foundation for Angelman Syndrome Therapeutics (FAST) 295. Founders Factory 296. Founders Fund 297. Fountain Therapeutics 298. Fox Chase Cancer Center 299. F-Prime Capital 300. FREES FUND 301. Frontier Medicines 302. FundersClub 303. Future Ventures 304. G3 Therapeutics 305. Galapagos 306. Gatehouse Bio 307. GC Pharma 308. Geisinger 309. Genedata 310. Genentech 311. General Atlantic 312. General Catalyst 313. Genesen 314. Genesis Therapeutics 315. Genialis 316. Genmab 317. Genomatica 318. Genome Biologics 319. Genome Institute of Singapore 320. Genomenon 321. Genomics England 322. Genuity Science 323. Gero 324. Gi Global Health Fund 325. Gilead Sciences 326. GlaxoSmithKline 327. Global Brain 328. Global Founders Capital 329. GM&C; Life Sciences Fund 330. GNS Healthcare 331. Golden Ventures 332. Google 333. Google Ventures 334. Gopher Asset Management 335. Gordian Biotechnology 336. Government of Canada 337. Government of Switzerland 338. GP Healthcare Capital 339. GPG Ventures 340. Grand Challenges Canada 341. Green Park & Golf Ventures 342. GreenSky Capital 343. Gritstone Oncology 344. GT Healthcare Capital Partners 345. Gustave Roussy 346. Hafnium Labs 347. Hanhai Studio 348. Harbour Antibodies 349. Harbour BioMed 350. Harris & Harris Group 351. HCS 352. Health Wildcatters 353. HealthInc 354. Healx 355. Heritage Provider Network 356. Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) 357. Hibiskus Biopharma 358. Hike Ventures 359. Hinge Therapeutics 360. Hiventures Investment Fund 361. HOF Capital 362. HotSpot Therapeutics 363. Huadong Medicine 364. Human Capital 365. Hyperplane Venture Capital 366. IA Ventures 367. IBM 368. Ichor Biologics 369. IDG Capital 370. IIT Kharagpur 371. Iktos 372. IMM Investment 373. Immunocure Discovery Solutions 374. InfoChem 375. InnoPharmaScreen 376. Innophore 377. Innoplexus 378. Innospark Ventures 379. Innova31 380. Innovate NY Fund 381. Innovate UK 382. Innovation Endeavors 383. Innovation Fund Denmark 384. Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI) 385. Inovia Capital 386. inSili.com 387. Insiliance 388. Insilico Medicine 389. Insitro 390. Institut Carnot CALYM 391. Institut Gustave Roussy 392. Institut Pasteur Korea 393. Institute of Cancer Research London 394. Institute of Materia Medica 395. Intel 396. Intel Capital 397. Intellegens 398. IntelliCyt 399. Intermountain Ventures 400. Interprotein 401. Intuition Systems 402. InveniAI 403. InVivo AI 404. Invus 405. Ionis 406. IP Group 407. IPF Partners 408. IQVIA 409. Ireland Strategic Investment Fund 410. I-Stem 411. IT-Translation 412. Janssen Pharmaceutica 413. Jiangsu Chia Tai Fenghai Pharmaceutical 414. Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group 415. JLABS 416. Johns Hopkins School of Medicine 417. Johns Hopkins University 418. Johnson & Johnson 419. Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JJDC 420. Juvena Therapeutics 421. Juvenescence 422. JW Pharmaceutical 423. K Cube Ventures 424. K9 Ventures 425. KB Securities 426. Kebotix 427. Keio University 428. KemPharm 429. Khosla Ventures 430. Kindred Capital 431. Kinetic Discovery 432. King Star Capital 433. King’s College London 434. Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute (KAERI) 435. Korea Development Bank 436. Korea Fixed-Income Investment Advisory 437. Korea Investment Partners 438. Korea Research Institute of Chemical Technology (KRICT) 439. Ksilink 440. KTB Network 441. La Financiere Gaspard 442. Labcyte 443. LabGenius 444. LabKey 445. Lansdowne Partners 446. Lantern Pharma 447. LanzaTech 448. Laurion Capital Management 449. Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory 450. Laxai Life Sciences 451. LB Investment 452. Leaps by Bayer 453. LEO Pharma 454. Lhasa 455. LifeForce Capital 456. LifeSci Venture Partners 457. Lightspeed Venture Partners 458. Lilly Asia Ventures 459. Linguamatics 460. LMU University Hospital 461. Lodo Therapeutics 462. Long Island Emerging technologies Fund (LIETF) 463. Longevity Fund 464. Loup Ventures 465. Lundbeck 466. Lux Capital 467. Luxembourg Centre for Systems Biomedicine (LCSB) 468. M12 469. MAbSilico 470. Macroceutics 471. Magnetic Ventures 472. Manchester Tech Trust Angels 473. Mannin Research 474. Marathon Venture Capital 475. MaRS Catalyst Fund 476. Maruho 477. Massachusetts Life Sciences Center 478. MassBiologics 479. Maxygen 480. MBC BioLabs 481. McQuibban Lab 482. MDS Foundation 483. Medchemica 484. Medical Prognosis Institute 485. Medirita 486. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer 487. Menlo Ventures 488. Menten AI 489. Merck 490. Merck Accelerator 491. Mercury Fund 492. Meridian Street Capital 493. Micar Innovation 494. Michael J. Fox Foundation 495. Microsoft 496. Microsoft Ventures 497. MidCap Financial 498. Mila 499. Mirae Asset Venture Investment 500. MIT delta v 501. Mitsui 502. Molecule 503. Molecule.one 504. Moleculomics 505. Molomics 506. Monsanto Growth Ventures 507. MPM Capital 508. MRL Ventures Fund 509. Mubadala Capital 510. Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation 511. Muscular Dystrophy Association 512. Muscular Dystrophy UK 513. myTomorrows 514. Nan Fung Life Sciences 515. Nanna Therapeutics 516. Nashville Biosciences 517. National Cancer Institute 518. National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences ( NCATS ) 519. National Center for Research and Development 520. National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) 521. National Institute on Aging (NIA) 522. National Institutes of Health 523. National Institutes of Small Business Technology Transfer 524. National Instrumentation Center for Environmental Management 525. National Research Council Canada 526. National Science Foundation 527. National Science Foundation Small Business Innovation Research (NSF SBIR) program 528. Nektar Therapeutics 529. Nest.Bio Ventures 530. Nestlé 531. Neuropore Therapies 532. NeuroTheryX 533. New Protein Capital 534. New Wave Ventures 535. New World TMT 536. New York Medical College 537. NewDo Venture 538. Nex Cubed 539. nference 540. NJF Capital 541. Nonacus 542. Northpond Ventures 543. Notable Labs 544. Novartis 545. Novo Holdings 546. Novo Nordisk 547. NPIF – Maven Equity Finance 548. Numedii 549. Nuritas 550. NVIDIA 551. O2h Ventures 552. Oak Ridge National Laboratory 553. Obvious Ventures 554. OCA Ventures 555. OccamzRazor 556. Octopus Ventures 557. Olaris 558. Oncologie 559. OncoStatyx 560. One Way Ventures 561. OneThree Biotech 562. Ono Pharmaceutical 563. Optibrium 564. Optum Venture 565. OrbiMed 566. OS Fund 567. OSE Immunotherapeutics 568. OSEO 569. Overkill Ventures 570. OVP Venture Partners 571. OWKIN 572. Oxford Drug Design 573. Panache Ventures 574. PAREXEL 575. Parinvest 576. Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy 577. Parkinson’s UK 578. Partner Fund Management 579. Pavilion Capital 580. PEACCEL 581. Pear VC 582. PENDING.AI 583. Pentech Ventures 584. Peptone 585. Peptris Technologies 586. PercayAI 587. Perceptive Advisors 588. Pfizer 589. Pfizer Venture Investments 590. Pharmacelera 591. Pharmavite 592. PharmCADD 593. PharmEnable 594. Pharnext 595. Pharos iBio 596. Phenomic AI 597. PhoreMost 598. Pi Campus 599. PIKAS d.o.o. 600. Plex Research 601. Plug and Play Ventures 602. Polaris Partners 603. Polaris Quantum Biotech 604. Polyclone Bioservices 605. Porton 606. PostEra 607. PrecisionLife 608. Predictive Oncology 609. Prefix Capital 610. Presight Capital 611. Primary Venture Partners 612. Prime Movers Lab 613. Primordial Genetics 614. Prism Pharma 615. Promega 616. Propagator Ventures 617. ProteinQure 618. ProteiQ Biosciences 619. QIAGEN 620. Qiming Venture Partners 621. Quantitative Medicine 622. Qulab 623. RA Capital Management 624. Radical Ventures 625. Rahko 626. Ramen Ventures 627. RaQualia Pharma 628. Real Ventures 629. RealHealthData 630. Recursion Pharmaceuticals 631. Redalpine 632. Redbiotec 633. Redmile Group 634. Redpoint Ventures 635. Refactor Capital 636. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 637. Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) 638. Relation Therapeutics 639. Relay Therapeutics 640. Remedium AI 641. RenalytixAI 642. Reneo Capital 643. Renren 644. ReproCell 645. Repurpose.AI 646. Research Triangle Park 647. Resonant Therapeutics 648. Reverie Labs 649. ReviveMed 650. Rigetti Computing 651. Rising Tide 652. Rivas Capital 653. Roche 654. Romulus Capital 655. Rough Draft Ventures 656. RT Partners 657. Samsara BioCapital 658. Sanabil Investments 659. Sanofi 660. Sanofi 661. Santen Pharmaceutical 662. Saphetor 663. Sapio Sciences 664. Sapir Venture Partners 665. Sarepta Therapeutics 666. SARomics Biostructures 667. Saverna Therapeutics 668. Schrödinger 669. SciFi VC 670. Scripps Research 671. Sea Lane Ventures 672. Searchbolt 673. Selvita 674. Sema4 675. SEngine Precision Medicine 676. Seoul National University 677. Sequoia Capital 678. Sequoia China 679. Seraph Group 680. Serra Ventures 681. Servier 682. Siemens 683. SIG 684. Sinequa 685. Sinopia Biosciences 686. Sinovation Ventures 687. Sirenas 688. SK Biopharmaceuticals 689. SK Holdings 690. Smilegate Investment 691. Sofinnova Partners 692. SoftBank Ventures 693. SoftTech VC 694. Solasta Ventures 695. SolveBio 696. SOM Biotech 697. Soma Capital 698. SOSV 699. SparkBeyond 700. Spektron Systems 701. Spring Discovery 702. Square 1 Bank 703. SR One 704. SRI International 705. Stage Ventu

The research report provides the present market valuations with reliable and accurate data. The detailed study of latest technological advancements and trends in the industry is also included in the market report. The report is comprised of the documentation of the thorough analysis of all the major factors associated with the AI-based Drug Discovery market such as market share, latest trends, revenues, product knowledge, potential customer base, profit margin, etc. The research report provides detailed study of market growth patterns of the global AI-based Drug Discovery market. Additionally it also covers the analysis of all the key growth factors and also the factors acting like hurdles for the growth. Furthermore, the research report also offers the crucial data regarding market size and volume in market terms at different times. This analysis offered helps manufacturers to understand the changing dynamics of the market on global level.

drug discovery steps (target identification target validation hit identification lead identification and lead optimization)

end users (pharmaceutical / biotechnology companies and academic institutes).

Furthermore the AI-based Drug Discovery market report also covers the detailed study of production, sales, costs and profits in the AI-based Drug Discovery industry across the globe. Additionally the report provides an analysis of the performance of the market over the years with the all the ups and downs. The insightful data on the developments in the AI-based Drug Discovery industry so far is offered in the research report. Moving ahead the detailed discussion on the performance of AI-based Drug Discovery industry over the years is offered in the AI-based Drug Discovery market research report. This performance analysis included in the AI-based Drug Discovery market research report helps users to get a thorough understanding of change in the dynamics of AI-based Drug Discovery market. For the stakeholders looking for the investment opportunities in the AI-based Drug Discovery industry the research report is acknowledged to be a thorough guide.

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

– Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Central & Eastern Europe, CIS)

– Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Rest of L.A.)

– Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC, Rest of Middle East)

