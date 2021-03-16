NASA Sets Course to the Trojan Asteroids with the Lucy Mission

Humans’ inquisitive behavior caused the need to learn more about their celestial friend; hence, hundreds of ventures on Mars started around 1960. The ventures aimed at obtaining information on space probes in short bursts as part of the competition. Many astronauts have been exploring the planet’s atmosphere for many years. Since the first successful flyby of Mars in 1965, four space organizations have joined the city: the ex-Soviet space program, NASA, the Indian Space Research Organization, and the European Space Agency.

The earliest attempts to reach Mars emerged at the dawn of space exploration. It is noteworthy that three years after the original satellite, Sputnik, was launched in 1957, the Soviet Union’s space agency sought to extend its activities to Mars. Throughout the 1960s, the Soviet Union, formally known as the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, made numerous attempts to explore Mars. NASA was followed in the coming years by the Mariner 3 spaceship.

Nevertheless, NASA has experienced diverse innovation, and the collapse of the Soviet Union necessitated NASA’s growth. Recently, NASA launched the Lucy mission as part of the organization’s desire for deeper space exploration. The Lucy project is a NASA rover that will deploy in October 2021 to uncover the Trojans, an asteroid group close to Jupiter.

These ancient meteorites provide vital information about the formation of the solar system and, perhaps, the source of human existence. Together with the Psyche flight, Lucy was authorized in January 2017 as a component of NASA’s Exploration program, which funds centered and comparatively affordable planetary projects with construction costs estimated at $450 million.

The program was formally assigned a timeline and a series of eight asteroid objectives a year after it was approved. Lucy is given the name after a famous female Australopithecus afarensis fossil discovered in Ethiopia, who, as an ancestor of primates, helped shed light on the genus’ evolution. It is anticipated that the spaceship Lucy will shed light on the origins of the universe. The Trojan meteorites are the rover’s primary research targets.

Such artifacts are believed to be fragments of the primordial layer that created the sun and planetary systems, trapped by Jupiter’s gravity at a certain point towards creating the universe. Lucy will be the initial expedition to visit the Trojans named after prominent characters during Greek mythology’s Trojan Battle. By 2025, upon being deployed from Earth, the spaceship will make a quick rocket launch of the main belt comet. 52246 Donaldjohanson is the tiny celestial body’s title following the paleontologist who found the fossil, Lucy. The flyby, which will occur between Mars and Jupiter, will mainly act as a measure for the satellite’s equipment, as per the reports issued by the Southwest Research Institute.