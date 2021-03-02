Space Force views itself as a startup seeking to get a new product off the ground

The United States Space Force‘s senior enlisted leader contrasted the service to the startup, which is striving to be “little more bit daring” than the existing military divisions. Chief Master Sergeant Roger Towberman, talking at the online Air Force Association’s Aerospace Warfare Symposium on February 25, contrasted the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, and Air Force to the “blue chip” companies and “awesome agencies,” while the Space Force is much more analogous to an unorthodox startup.

Towberman stated that all armed services share fundamental values as well as a “hunger to succeed.” He went on to say, “We want the stuff that everybody wants.” However, as a brand-new division, the Space Force is attempting to strike a balance between tradition and a willingness to evolve while doing things very differently. “People would take a little bit of risk,” he said, similar to a fresh startup business.

The Space Force’s primary tasks include acquiring and launching satellites, as well as preparing personnel to operate and defend these satellites. The Space Force needs to recruit people with digital capabilities and a technological mentality regardless of what it does. Towberman clarified that this necessitates a special approach to recruitment and hiring. “If they’ve not checked those boxes, we would like to find the person who can understand and is enthusiastic about serving,” he added. “We will identify diamonds in the rough this way. This is a term that excites me.”

Towberman warned, however, that becoming a new service does not imply leaving tradition entirely. In that context, he supported the Space Force’s decision to follow much of the Air Force’s levels for officers as well as enlisted personnel, which was revealed on January 29. “The more conventional rank system is the way to go,” he stated, citing input from soldiers, “but we’d like to be brave about how we use them.”

The debate about levels has been mischaracterized, according to General David Thompson, the Space Force’s vice chief in charge of space operations. At the AFA conference, Thompson claimed that the notion that ranks do have a “deep influence on culture” was “way overstated and not reflected in research.” “People are attracted to their service first. “A marine does not say they were a corporal or a captain; they simply say they were served as a marine,” he continued. “We communicate with our tasks and the work we do, and this involves all ranks.”