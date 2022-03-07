shorten employee journeys by lending its offices

“Avoiding traffic jams is good for the planet and for morale”, smiles Yves Thibault, CSR (social responsibility) facilitator at Sygmatel, an electrical services company based in La Chapelle-sur-Erdre (Loire-Atlantique), 15 kilometers from his home. Once or twice a week, this 42-year-old from Nantes leaves his car and gets on his bike to telecommute in a company other than his, closer to his home. “I save twenty minutes on the journey and that’s more time spent with my children”, he appreciates.

→ PRACTICAL. Wishes to employees: the pitfalls to avoid

This unprecedented initiative, called “close work”, was initiated by the Responsible Leaders Association of the West (DRO). Since last November, a dozen companies have been lending each other offices to allow their employees to go and work outside their homes but less far from home. What gain in comfort and improve its carbon footprint.

At home, teleworking has its limits

The idea germinated in 2019 in the mind of Lionel Fournier, president of DRO and director of health and ecology at Harmonie Mutuelle. “Teleworking is not always well experienced, whether for reasons of unsuitability of housing, lack of a break between professional and family life or the need to get out of the house and see the world”, he describes.

At the time, this office loan solution between companies had not been successful. The pandemic and the explosion of remote work have changed the game. After several months of legal security, the “close working” initiative now enables around fifty employees to view and reserve available places (in a closed office or open space) on a dedicated application.

Yves Thibault can therefore choose between a glazed office offered by the Banque Populaire Grand Ouest, overlooking the greenery, and a place in the Thierry Immobilier agency, in the city center of Nantes. “When I need calm, I go to the first and when I want to see people and do some shopping in town, to the second”, he says.

New professional cultures

Beyond the ecological impact, these shared offices make it possible to meet very different professional cultures (digital, industry, construction, etc.). “We get out of our usual working environment while remaining in a professional environment, welcomes Nicolas Chevalier, head of CSR projects at Banque Populaire Grand Ouest. Unlike paid coworking spaces, we are in a voluntary process, without exchanging money. This creates a form of complicity and conviviality. »

→ ANALYSIS. Companies at the time of reinventing ways of working

For this company in the banking sector, the most difficult thing was to welcome employees from other backgrounds without compromising confidentiality. “We created offices especially for the occasion, which are not connected to our computer network”, he explains. “So far, users are happy, observes Lionel Fournier, who should soon open up the experience to new companies. We even have employees who use offices that are no closer to home, just to see how things are going elsewhere. This use, we had not imagined it! »