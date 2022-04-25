Samsung 4K LED TV: 41% immediate reduction on this magnificent curved television

Are you looking for a high-performance, but not too expensive television screen? We have excellent news for you, since we have just found a Samsung 4K LED TV at a record price!

An offer not to be missed

Choosing a television is not the easiest thing. Especially when we are demanding from the point of view of performers, but our means do not allow us to meet our requirements. If you are in this type of situation, then you have to look in the promotionsand the one we found today is well worth your attention.

With its 55″ (138 cm) curved screen, the Samsung UE55TU8372 television promises incredible visual comfort during your cinema and series sessions. Above all, it allows you to enjoy 4K images, four times more detailed than with a Full HD television. In addition, HDR 10+ technology makes it possible to render a sharp image, with richer colors in brighter and darker scenes. Finally, the lights are managed by a powerful processor.

This smart TV can be controlled using voice commands. Moreover, although using the Google Assistant, she is compatible with your Amazon (Alexa) and Apple (AirPlay 2) products. You will also be able to quickly access the Disney+, Netflix, Prime Video or even OCS platforms, without any difficulty. Finally, this television is a great object of work, since it allowsview your computer screen without using any wires. Ideal for the days when you telecommute!

Usually sold at 997.96 euros, this curved screen SAMSUNG UE55TU8372 4K UHD – 55″ LED TV is currently sold from 588.01 euros, a reduction of 409 euros (-41%). An offer not to be missed, for sure. Note that for those who are looking for headphones, we have also found some very efficient headphones, taking advantage of a slight reduction.