Renewed tensions in Israel which prohibits Palestinians from Gaza from coming to work

After the tensions, the retaliatory measures. Israel announced on Saturday 23rd its intention to ban Palestinians from Gaza from working on its territory from Sunday. A decision which follows the firing of new rockets from the enclave, while tensions are increasing in Jerusalem and around the Gaza Strip. Closing the Erez crossing, the only one for the movement of people between this territory and Israel, will affect thousands of Palestinians.

→ ANALYSIS. Tensions in Jerusalem spill over to Gaza

“After rocket fire (Friday), Gaza traders and workers will not be allowed to cross the Erez crossing on Sunday. The decision to reopen it will be taken after an assessment of the security situation.Cogat, the body of the Israeli Ministry of Defense that oversees civilian activities in the Palestinian territories, said in a statement.

Apart from the Rafah crossing point between Egypt and the south of the enclave, subject to an Israeli blockade for more than 15 years and which has around 2.3 million inhabitants, Israel controls all the entrances and exits of the Gaza Strip, both goods and people.

Heavy rocket fire

Friday evening and Saturday, three rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip, controlled by the Islamists of Hamas, towards Israeli territory, without causing any casualties. Since Monday, several rockets have been fired, sparking Israeli airstrikes against the Gaza Strip.

→ ANALYSIS. Between Hamas and Israel, a fragile balance

These rocket attacks are the largest since the deadly 11-day war between Hamas and the Israeli army in May 2021 after clashes between Israeli police and Palestinians in East Jerusalem which left hundreds of Palestinians injured.

Tensions in Jerusalem

The new escalation came after four attacks in Israel between March 22 and April 7, which left a total of 14 dead. Two of the attacks were perpetrated in the metropolis of Tel Aviv by Palestinians from the West Bank, Palestinian territory occupied by Israel since 1967. The Israeli army carried out several operations in the West Bank after these attacks, some of them deadly.

In this context and in the middle of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, clashes have been opposing demonstrators and Palestinian faithful to Israeli forces for a week on the esplanade of the Mosques in East Jerusalem, the Palestinian part occupied by Israel. These clashes left more than 250 Palestinians injured and the Israeli authorities, who control access to the esplanade, closed the crossing points allowing Palestinians from the West Bank to go to Jerusalem.

A poor enclave

The presence on the esplanade during Ramadan of many Jews, authorized to visit the place at specific times without praying there according to the status quo in force, and the deployment of police forces were widely perceived by Palestinians and several countries. of the region as a gesture of ” provocation “.

The Palestinian enclave suffers from a poverty rate of around 60% and endemic unemployment hovering around 50%. At the end of March, Israel announced that it would increase the number of work permits granted to Palestinians in Gaza from 12,000 to 20,000.

The latter work in Israel, particularly in the construction and agricultural sectors, where they receive salaries five times higher than what they would earn in Gaza.