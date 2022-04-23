reel producers pout

No more piles of papers in the wallet or the bottom of the pockets? From 1er January 2023, receipts, credit card receipts and vouchers will no longer be systematically printed. To receive proof of their purchase, consumers must request it at the checkout. A measure taken as part of the 2019 anti-waste law.

Small piece of paper and yet great debate. Several actors are upwind against this decision. Consumer associations see this as a major risk of deprivation of consumer rights, and producers of reels and thermal paper, a threat to their turnover.

60% of customers keep their ticket

At Exacompta, a French stationery brand of the Exacompta-Clairefontaine group, the sale of these products represents a “significant part of the company’s activities”, according to Stéphanie Breton, brand manager. The drastic reduction that could result from the new regulations is therefore viewed with suspicion, especially since their manufacturing site in the Oise almost exclusively produces reels.

But “we don’t think that the paper ticket will suddenly disappear», reassures the manager, for whom the usefulness of these tickets remains essential. “With the current inflation, a part of the population counts more and more of its pennies to the nearest euro, and these printed matter are proof and traces of its purchases. » According to a survey conducted by OpinionWay in March 2020, 60% of customers would like to keep their ticket after checking out.

“ Uncertain environmental benefit »

On average, nearly 30 billion tickets are distributed each year in France. On average, this would require the felling of 2.5 million trees and the use of 950 million liters of water, according to the start-up Green Ticket. However, consumer associations such as reel producers are wary of the ecological argument to justify such a measure.

“Ecology should not be at the expense of consumers”underlines Stéphanie Breton, an argument also put forward by the UFC-Que Choisir, which points the finger at a “very uncertain environmental benefit”. Because the text pushes for the generalization of the digital ticket, sent by email, whose carbon footprint is not negligible, especially if it is kept in a box.

Manufacturers also recall that they had to invest to comply with the 2015 ban on incorporating bisphenol A, considered an endocrine disruptor, into their products. The Exacompta company has thus removed all types of bisphenol from its papers and is also seeking to remove plastic tubes and wires from its reels.

However, another market has opened up to them: in 2020, Germany again made it compulsory to print tickets in order to combat fraud.