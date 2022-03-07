Piotr Gaciarek, in the squadron of “kamikaze judges”

It was 2:48 p.m. At this precise time on November 24, 2021, Piotr Gaciarek, a criminal judge at the Warsaw court, felt he was treated less well than the criminals he once convicted. “They at least have the opportunity to speak, and to be represented”, he says, acerbically. The magistrate was suspended.

→ PORTRAIT. Rule of law in Poland: lawyers, on screen and in court

The verdict did not fall on time. Piotr Gaciarek did not even receive a notification of judgment. Since that date, the magistrate has stayed at home with his two cats. Deprived of 40% of his salary, he became a beneficiary of the solidarity fund which he fed up to 100 zlotys per month (22 €), for the benefit of the civil servants suspended before him.

law commando

His fault ? Piotr Gaciarek refused to sit alongside a “neo-judge” whose legitimacy he does not recognize. Since July 2018, the government has taken control of the Council for the Judiciary (KRS), the body that gives judges their assignment. From that date, this institution was placed under the control of the deputies of the majority, which breaks the principle of separation of powers, he believes. The judge left eight pages of explanations to his hierarchy on the reasons for his choice.

Piotr Gaciarek was above all part of a small commando of resistance fighters from the Ministry of Justice. Objective, to delay as much as possible the advance of the pawns placed by the ultra-conservative executive. “We have used all the legal means at our disposal to block them for as long as possible”, says Piotr Gaciarek. The first idea of “group of suicide judges” was to apply for each job opening, without having any chance of being selected, to enter the judicial council as well as the courts.

Piotr Gaciarek is a candidate in the criminal chamber. Of course, another was chosen. And of course, the judge played the extensions by filing an administrative appeal. At the same time, the group of hotheads seized the Court of Justice of the European Union.

A fight for history

The judge, first magistrate of his family, did not imagine delivering this kind of fight. Choosing to pursue a career in law was a ” marriage of convenience “. Hewas 15 when communism fell. As a high school student, this history lover, winner of the equivalent of the general competition (the “Olympiads”), dreamed of university glory, before his parents pushed him towards a job that guaranteed him income.

→ PORTRAIT. Poland: Igor Tuleya, rebellious judge despite himself

The vocation, which came very quickly, continued to grow stronger. At 52, he does not envisage retraining. The judge has a ” Plan B “, in the event of dismissal. A friend offered to hire him in his law firm. But it will have to be dislodged first.

The incorruptible was quickly spotted for his oratorical skills. It is he who is sent on TV sets, sometimes to defend his point of view three against one. Always him on whom we bet in the demonstrations, to open and close the speeches. In his spare time, Piotr Gaciarek runs an “anonymous” blog, Okiem Sedziego (“Through the Judge’s Eye”) in which he “criticizes and ridicules (without offending) those who destroy the Polish courts”.

Without half measures

Committed to the association for free courts Justitia, as president of the Warsaw branch, Piotr Gaciarek does not believe for a moment in the good faith of Polish President Andrzej Duda. Close to the Law and Justice party in power, the latter would like to get out of the showdown between Warsaw and Brussels, which is pushing for a return to the European legal order. The leader defends a bill aimed at refounding the disciplinary chamber of the Supreme Court.

→ DEBATE. Poland: should European law always take precedence over national law?

This body under government control, whose vocation is to remove judges who displease, has been condemned by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU). “The maneuver is crude. If the plan is to change the name with the same people, then no, nothing will change”, believes the magistrate. For Piotr Gaciarek, the only possible outcome is the pure and simple liquidation of this disciplinary chamber, as well as of the Judicial Council (KRS) subservient to the parliamentary majority, and thanks to which the executive controls key positions. It is a prerequisite without which he will not surrender, whatever the cost.

————-

His inspiration: The words of Winston Churchill

I really like the words of his famous speech, just after the evacuation of Dunkirk in 1940: (“We will fight on the beaches, we will fight on the landing grounds (…) We will never surrender! »). I believe that these words changed the history of Europe.

Sometimes, when I feel the worst, when frustration and discouragement set in, I watch an excerpt from Darkest Hour with Gary Oldman as Churchill. This gives me courage for our fierce struggle (judges, lawyers) for the rule of law, for our right to an independent judge, for courts like in the West, not like in Russia or Belarus.