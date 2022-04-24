Obi-Wan Kenobi: the series will finally fill this “lack” of the original trilogy

Scheduled for May 27, 2022, the series Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi is certainly one of the most anticipated of the year 2022. While fans are watching for any news about it, we learn today that the series will officially fill this gap in the original trilogy.

A lack filled 45 years later

For the entire galaxy of fans of the saga Star Warsseries Obi-Wan Kenobi looks like the Grail. Bridging the gap between the prelogy and the original trilogy, the series promises to bring us a good dose of nostalgiaincluding the return of Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen in the roles of the Jedi Knight and his former apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who became Darth Vader.

After a particularly exciting first trailer, revealing in particular the first images of the Grand Inquisitor, we are struggling to calm our impatience. Especially since the series will also be an opportunity to find one of the most important personalities in the galaxy Star Wars : legendary composer John Williams.

Official composer of the Skywalker saga (he composed the soundtracks of the three trilogies), the 90-year-old composer is becoming increasingly rareand the composition of live-action series (The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett), animation (star wars rebels, The Bad Batch) and movies a Star Wars story (RogueOne, Solo) was entrusted to a new generation of composers, including Michael Giacchino, Ludwig Göransson, Kevin Kiner, etc., Williams contenting himself with occasionally writing a theme, such as The Adventures of Han For the movie Solo: a Star Wars Story.

Warning: if you were expecting the series Obi-Wan Kenobi to discover an original soundtrack entirely composed by the one who shares with Ennio Morricone the title of greatest composer in the history of film music, then you risk being disappointed. Like the Ron Howard movie, John Williams will only compose the main theme, the rest of the work having been entrusted to composer Natalie Holt, who recently made a name for herself on the series. Lokialso on Disney+and which, as recalled Deadlinebecomes the first woman to compose an original soundtrack for Star Wars.

Nevertheless, the theme composed on the occasion by John Williams is of capital importance. In an interview with Vanity FairNatalie Holt explains that the historical composer of the saga Star Wars explicitly asked Lucasfilm for permission to compose a theme for Obi-Wan Kenobi. And the reason is simple: he didn’t get to do it in the original trilogyconsidering the fact that the Jedi Knight would die in the first film.

He is the only important character for whom he did not compose a theme. So he went to see Kathleen Kennedy, and said to her: “I just want to write a theme music for Benny.” Who can refuse him? So he did, and this theme perfectly embodies the spirit of the series.

About this new theme written by the composer of the original soundtracks of the saga IndianaJonesof the first Harry Potterof Schindler’s Listof Hook or even Sea teeth, Natalie Holt describes it as “melancholy, but with a little hope“, and anticipates that the fans will be “blown away“. Something to excite our impatience even more!

We remind you that to compose the powerful and elegant music of the saga Star Wars, John Williams was deeply inspired by the works of Wagner and Prokofiev, from which he derived the importance of musical themes depicting characters. A revolution in cinema, which then inspired many composers of film music.

For hardcore John Williams fans, the composer will return in November 2022 with the film’s soundtrack The Fabelmansdirected by his good friend Steven Spielberg, and in 2023 with that ofIndiana Jones 5. In the meantime, we strongly recommend that you discover the live-album John Williams: The Berlin Concertabsolutely masterful.