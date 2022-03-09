Obi-Wan Kenobi: the opening scene of the series would have leaked and you will be delighted

We are only a few weeks away from the release of the series Obi-Wan Kenobi. Expected on May 25, the show continues to be talked about. Now, it could be that the opening scene of the series has leaked on the net. It is rumored that this intro sequence could go back to the time of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sithduring the execution of Order 66.

Obi-Wan Kenobi : Star Wars fans are abuzz

The wait is almost over for fans of Star Wars. The future series in live action Obi-Wan Kenobi is expected on May 25 on Disney+. Directed by Hossein Amini and Joby Harold, the series will bring back to the fore Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader. A first since Revenge of the Sith, which concluded the prelogy in 2005. Almost twenty years after the saga of George Lucas, these two iconic characters are back. The plot of the show will take place ten years after the events of Revenge of the Sith, and recount Obi-Wan’s adventures on Tatooine, watching young Luke with a benevolent eye. The rest of the cast will feature Joel Edgerton back as Uncle OwenRupert Friend in the shoes of a Grand Inquisitor, or even Kumail Ninjiani (The Eternals), Sung Kang (Fast and Furious) and Benny Safdie (Good Time) in roles still kept secret.

Series Obi Wan should therefore offer a whole new confrontation between Darth Vader and Obi-Wan. The Sith Lord will be particularly violent and should be in the same style as his short appearance in RogueOne. The show should also involve the involvement of Temuera Morrison (The Boba Fett Book) as Commander Cody and Captain Rexiconic soldiers developed in the series The Clone War and Star Wars: Rebels.

Do we know the opening scene?

Even if for the moment there is no trailer yet, the media MakingStarWars.net reports knowing the very first scene in the series. Apparently, this opening scene would take place during Order 66. Rumor has it that the scene featured the Jedi Temple of Coruscant where Clone troopers would attack two Padawans. The latter would eventually be saved by their Jedi masters before fleeing. A sequence that recalls several things. Indeed, this scene refers, first of all, to the flashback presented in The Boba Fett Book, where Grogu is also attacked by Clone Troopers during Order 66; but also to the escape of Kana Jarrus at the beginning of The Bad Batch. Decidedly, Order 66, as Thanos Snap in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is becoming a recurring element to situate and introduce the various products of the universe Star Wars.

For the moment, it is quite difficult to know if this famous flashback will have a connection with Grogu’s past or not. One of the main theories concerns Cal Kestis, the Jedi of the game Fallen Order, who lost his master but survived Order 66. Either way, LucasFilm and Disney continue to explore this famous upheaval that is Order 66 to reintroduce many characters. If this rumor is true, it is also possible that one of the two young Padawans escaping Palpatine’s aggression is Nari, a character who tracks down Obi-Wan in the Star Wars Expanded Universe. It is also because of him (unwittingly) that Darth Vader and the Inquisitors track down Obi-Wan. See you on May 25 to discover the opening scene of the show, and see if these rumors are true or not.