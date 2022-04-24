Mariupol resists, the head of the UN received by Putin next week

► Mariupol continues to resist

The strategic port of Mariupol, which Moscow claims to have ” released “, is still resisting Russian forces, says kyiv, according to whom Ukrainian fighters continue to fiercely defend the huge Azovstal metallurgical complex where civilians are also entrenched. Vladimir Putin said Friday that kyiv refused the surrender of the last Ukrainian soldiers entrenched in the industrial zone of Azovstal.

His army said it was ready to observe “at any time” a truce “in whole or in part” of the site. The starting point of this break in “will be the raising by Ukrainian armed formations of white flags”.

► Russia gives a death toll of one dead and 27 missing in the sinking of the Moskva

A sailor has died and 27 others are still missing after the sinking of the cruiser Moskva last week, the Russian Defense Ministry said, acknowledging casualties in the sinking for the first time. “A soldier was killed and 27 other crew members are missing”the ministry said, quoted by Russian news agencies, as saying that the other 396 people on board had been evacuated.

► The UN documented the killing of 50 civilians in Boutcha

The UN on Friday April 22 accused the Russian army of actions “possibly a war crime” in Ukraine since the February 24 invasion, including bombings killing civilians and destroying schools and hospitals.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will also travel to Russia on Tuesday, April 26, where he will be received by Vladimir Putin, their first meeting since the start of Moscow’s offensive in Ukraine, the Kremlin announced on Friday. The Organization accused the Russian army of actions “possibly a war crime” in Ukraine since February 24, Friday in Geneva.

► Heavy weapons for Ukraine

Emmanuel Macron revealed on Friday in a daily interview West France the dispatch of 12 guns on board Caesar trucks, capable of firing on targets located several tens of kilometers away. Forty Ukrainian gunners are expected in France to be trained in the use of these heavy weapons. Milan missiles have also been supplied to Ukraine.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has indicated that he is considering sending additional military equipment to Ukraine. “We are considering sending tanks to Poland to help send some of their T72s to Ukraine”he said on Friday from New Delhi.

► Moscow aims for “total control” of Donbass and the south

The Russian army wants “establish full control over Donbass and southern Ukraine”a senior Russian military official, General Rustam Minnekayev, said on Friday. “This will ensure a land corridor to Crimea, as well as weigh on vital infrastructure of the Ukrainian economy, the Black Sea ports through which deliveries of agricultural and metallurgical products are made”he continued.

“Control of southern Ukraine is also a corridor to Transdniestria, where there are also cases of oppression of the Russian-speaking population”, added General Minnekayev. Moldova summoned the Russian ambassador to protest against these statements regarding the separatist region of Moldova. She judges them “unfounded and contradictory with Russia’s support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country”said the Moldovan Foreign Ministry.

► Mass graves near Mariupol

Recent satellite images published by the American company Maxar Technologies show, according to the company, “the existence of a mass grave site in northwest Manhush”, a village 20 kilometers west of Mariupol. In this locality, “the occupants would have buried between 3 and 9,000 residents”said the town hall of Mariupol.

Around kyiv, makeshift graves discovered near a hospital in the devastated town of Borodianka have offered evidence to experts investigating war crimes charges against Russian troops. Investigators have collected more than 1,000 bodies of civilians found in streets or improvised graves around the Ukrainian capital.