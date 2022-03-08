Latin America drops Russia at the UN

On March 2, Russia found itself quite alone in the UN: by an overwhelming majority, the General Assembly adopted a resolution demanding “that Russia immediately stop using force against Ukraine”. Of the 193 members of the United Nations, only the Belarusian ally, North Korea, Eritrea and Syria were with Moscow to reject the text. In 2014, during the last crisis in Ukraine, Russia won the support of ten countries – including Cuba, Bolivia, Venezuela and Nicaragua.

Russia isolated at the UN

The terms of the text adopted on Wednesday after more than two days of interventions at the UN platform are strong. By a very large majority – 141 votes for, 5 against and 35 abstentions – the international community demands that Moscow “withdraw immediately, completely and unconditionally all its military forces” from Ukraine.

Led by the European Union in coordination with Ukraine, the text “deplores in the strongest terms Russia’s aggression against Ukraine” and affirms “its attachment to sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity” from this country.

If this vote is of little consequence – a resolution adopted by the UN General Assembly is not binding –, the symbol is strong. It confirms Moscow’s isolation, particularly in relation to the annexation of Crimea in 2014: only 100 countries had then condemned Russia, 58 had abstained, and 11 had voted against.

Almost unanimous Latin American support for Kiev

In addition to North America and Europe, the resolution obtained the approval of many African States on March 2 (although abstention from South Africa, the Central African Republic and Mali, these last two countries currently developing their links with Russia). But the most dramatic turnaround came from Latin America: Russia received no support in the region, while Bolivia, Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua were on its side in 2014.

Yesterday’s allies abstained, and many abstained in 2014 – Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Uruguay, Paraguay, etc. – voted in favor of the resolution. Between 2014 and 2022, the relationship has actually reversed in the region. In particular in South America, where only Chile, Colombia and Peru had supported the resolution denouncing the annexation of Crimea in 2014.

This year, the condemnation is almost unanimous, with Bolivia being the only abstention. Even Brazil, where until now Jair Bolsonaro advocated “neutrality”, and Argentina, close to Moscow, have taken the plunge, eight years after abstaining. As for Venezuela, its right to vote is suspended due to late payments.

A failure for Moscow, despite many efforts in South America

For Moscow, this vote is a stinging diplomatic failure. Because Russia, in recent years, has not stopped courting Latin America. “In recent times, Russia has tried to extend its relations beyond anti-American regimes, such as Cuba, Venezuela or Nicaragua, explains Evan Ellis, professor of Latin American studies at the Institute for Strategic Studies at the US Army War College. In February, the visits to Moscow of the heads of state of Brazil and Argentina were noted. Argentina had even offered itself as an “entry point” for Russia in the region, in the midst of the Ukrainian crisis. »

For this expert, supporting Russia in 2022 is much more complicated, internally, than in 2014: “First, because the invasion of Ukraine is more violent and more shocking than the 2014 annexation. demonstrated how planned this invasion was. » The position of Jair Bolsonaro, who had disavowed his critical vice-president of the Russian invasion a few days ago, was not tenable with his electorate, yet a lover of strong men.