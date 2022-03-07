India suspended on re-election of fundamentalist monk Yogi Adityanath

Like a divine apparition, the helicopter descends from the sky, in the countryside of Gorakhpur, on the borders of Uttar Pradesh and on the edge of Nepal. A wave of wonder electrifies the crowd. Because in these villages, the electoral rallies are a party, brightened up by the sellers of sugar cane juice and the families adorned with scarves, headdresses and flags in the saffron colors of the BJP, the Hindu nationalist party of Narendra Modi.

Emerging from a whirlwind of dust, appears the monk Yogi Adityanath, star of Hindu extremism and possible heir to Narendra Modi. Small in size and draped in an orange dress, shaved head and rings in his ears, the one everyone calls Maharaj“the King”, offers the same benevolent smile displayed on the publicity photos which have saturated the entire pages of the Indian press for the past year.

Islamophobic remarks

“Long live our mother India! Long live Maharaj! Long live Yogi-ji! », shout the villagers, while the sound system spits out a Hindi pop song in praise of him. Leading Uttar Pradesh and its 230 million inhabitants since 2017, a decisive weight on the nation’s political spectrum, “Yogi” is playing his political future. At 49, the monk is fighting for a new term in regional legislative elections, and for a seat in his stronghold of Gorakhpur, which goes to the polls this Thursday, March 3. ” Everything is under control ! »he assures us, in Hindi, as we ask him about his chances of success.

“Yogi Land”, his stronghold of Gorakhpur, seems certain, but the scores could be tight across Uttar Pradesh. Beyond that, the poll is a giant test of the popularity of the BJP and Narendra Modi, as the 2024 general elections approach. Without Uttar Pradesh in their pocket, their fate could darken.

What is at stake is none other than the assumed face ofHindutva, project of a Hindu hegemony, breaking with the multi-confessional identity of India since the coming to power, in 2014, of Narendra Modi. Yogi is indeed the “king”. His Islamophobic remarks had led him to prison for eleven days in 2007. Promises him “social harmony” but, under his mandate, violence against minorities has increased tenfold in Uttar Pradesh. Muslims have been stigmatized by a series of laws, from criminalizing interfaith marriages to banning the slaughter of cows.

Symbol of the fanatical crusade, the statue of a peaceful cow sits enthroned at the entrance to the immaculate temple of Gorakhnath, a powerful sect of which Yogi is the master. His residence is on one side of the temple, his offices on the other. Monks with heavy buns and saffron drapes meet the upper castes of the thakurs, from whom Yogi Adityanath comes, and the Brahmans, the base of the BJP, with elegant jackets and neat mustaches.

Hindu radicalization

Yogi’s ascent flourished in this complex. The Hindu nath sect has spawned priest-politicians there over the past century. But no one has taken power and ambition as far as Yogi, who became an MP at 26. Carried by the aura of his guru, his rise was based at the end of the 1990s on the creation of the Hindu Yuva Vahini, a movement of Hindu youths which he is currently reactivating.

Sunil Singh, who was at its head before becoming the sworn enemy of Yogi Adityanath, gives a chilling reading: “It’s his personal army. We created it to consolidate the popularity of Yogi in the villages. It is a pure political strategy that is based on Hindu radicalization and stirs up community divisions. She made the success of Yogi, in the footsteps of Narendra Modi”adds this man who says “regret the politics of hatred” into which he poured.

In the campaign, Yogi Adityanath toned down his divisive and violent remarks. It glorifies the ongoing construction of the Ayodhya temple, in place of a mosque destroyed in 1992, a BJP priority. But he is betting on the image of development. “He dismantled the powerful mafias and restored order. Twenty years ago, Gorakhpur was the Chicago of India! », believes Pramod Mall, general secretary of the Hindu Yuva Vahini. Even though Yogi Adityanath has spared his circles, the efforts are real and the bulldozers destroying illegal properties have marked the imagination. “These mobsters are just mosquitoes to be eradicated! », shouts Yogi in front of a jubilant crowd.

The business community far from reluctant

Gorakhpur is thriving in relative security, with new factories, a hospital, infrastructure projects, in a statewide drive. The business community is far from being reluctant to this extremist monk. “Most of the projects have been validated by the previous authorities or the central government, but it is true that with it the funds arrive at their destination”says journalist Manoj Kumar.

In his speeches, not a word, however, about the economic crisis or the discontent of the farmers. Nor on the tragedy of the corpses which floated on the Ganges in Uttar Pradesh last year, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. Authoritarian and repressive towards criticism, the leader prides himself on “to have controlled the situation” and, for proof, asks, in gatherings, all those who have been vaccinated to raise their arms. In unison, the crowd responds.

Two visions of India

“Inflation and unemployment are the real problems, said Abhishek Yadav, an 18-year-old student. We have no future, no jobs. » Like him, they are thousands, that evening, to applaud the passage of Akhilesh Yadav, leader of the opposition with the Samajwadi Party, who crosses the city on the roof of a bus. And the criticisms aimed at Yogi Adityanath are not to be prayed for. “What is this extremist priest doing in politics to divide Hindus and Muslims? says Praveen, a Muslim mother. Let him go back to taking care of his temple! » Around her, laughter burst out.

Despite the authoritarianism of the BJP, voters will arbitrate the battle between two visions of India, in a democracy that will have the last word, in the results scheduled for March 10.

————

A month of regional elections

► Five Indian states are currently holding legislative elections: Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa. More than 180 million Indians are called to the polls to renew the Regional Assembly of each of these States.

► Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state in India but also one of the poorest, is divided into seven separate areas where residents must vote in turn. The elections there started on February 10 and will end on March 7, with the results due to be announced three days later. Manipur is divided into two zones, the other three states vote during a single day.

► These regional legislative elections are a rehearsal for the main Indian political parties before the national elections of 2024. But they are also important because it is the states that have power over the police and can legislate on hospitals and agriculture.