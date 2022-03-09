In Poland, the desire to fight in Ukraine constrained by law

The phone does not stop ringing at the Ukrainian embassy in Warsaw, which has left the number and e-mail address for candidates for the international legion on its website and on Facebook.

“Every day, we receive 200 or 300 calls from Poles who want to join this training. There are soldiers but also many civilians who could be useful during the fights, for example medics. There are also women who want to register,” says the officer of the recruiting office, who prefers to remain anonymous.

But now, for the moment, the soldiers cannot register without the agreement of the minister. “They know it, we do not recruit those who do not have the permit”he adds.

A very structured procedure in question

It is the law: it is strictly forbidden to fight in a foreign formation without the agreement of the ministers of the interior or of defence. Such a request for authorization also requires several certificates: certificate of absence of criminal record, certificate of absence of tax arrears issued by the tax office, certificate of non-registration in the register of insolvent debts, etc. Anyone tempted to leave to fight without fulfilling these conditions risks a sentence ranging from three months to five years in prison.

When the Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, appealed to Western nationals to join the yellow and blue flag, the Polish Peasant Party (PSL, minority)proposes to lift the constraint. This would pass with an amendment to the Homeland Defense Bill at second reading in Parliament, probably next week, confirms thevice-president of the Diet, Piotr Zgorzelski (PSL). The government for its part announced on Thursday 3 March that it would devote 3% of its GDP to the defense budget next year, against 2.2% this year.

What is the motivation of the Poles to go and fight for the neighboring country? According to the recruiting office officer, candidates state that “Poland may be the next victim of Russian aggression” and “Ukrainians and Poles are brothers who must unite and help each other”. The Polish ambassador to Ukraine, currently residing in Kiev, confirmed this on March 2 on TOK FM radio: “Most of the calls we receive are indeed about the willingness to participate in the fighting. »

Want to figure it out

According to polls, most ordinary Poles are also in favor of military aid to Ukraine. In a pre-war survey (February 21, by United Surveys for the WP site), the question was asked: “Are you in favor of the intervention of NATO forces (including Polish soldiers) in the event of Russian aggression in Ukraine? »

Respondents answered affirmatively at 59%. But for the recruitment of volunteer soldiers, the experts remain very cautious. “What is done in haste cannot have good results. We are talking here about men without weapons, without training,” says General Mieczysław Bieniek, former deputy leader of NATO’s transition forces.

Kacper Rękawek, from the Center for Research on Extremism at the University of Oslo, wants to calm things down: “I don’t believe that Polish soldiers will go to war in Ukraine. Maybe the veterans, but it’s still very sensitivehe analyzes. If there are volunteers, Russia will use them for its propaganda, as it has done in the past. »

The expert recalls that after 2014 Swedes left to fight in theDonbass. After researching the Facebook profile of some of them belonging to the extreme right, Moscow used it to prove its theory on the “fascist” and “neo-Nazi” character of the Ukrainians and their allies. What the Kremlin is repeating right now.