In Moldova, the Russian threat is still there

The wind is freezing on this first day of March in Chisinau, capital of Moldova. About thirty men in uniform gather in front of the memorial of the victims of the Dniester war in 1992. “After a health and energy crisis, here we are faced with a humanitarian crisis, laments Constantin Covrig, president of a national association of veterans. We support our Ukrainian neighbours, and we Moldovans remain united in the face of the Russian threat. »

Just thirty years ago, the armed forces of Moldova, mainly Romanian-speaking, came into conflict with the Transdniestrian army, supported by Russia. The fighting ended in the death of a thousand men and a ceasefire which established the borders of Transnistria, on the other side of the Dniester river.

108,000 refugees welcomed

According to estimates, nearly 2,000 Russian soldiers are positioned in this separatist region as well as some 15,000 reservists, and above all, Moscow has stored 22,000 tons of explosives, one of the largest Russian ammunition depots in Europe.

A palpable threat. “It is not an inter-ethnic conflict but a geopolitical one, which can reactivate at any time, says expert Iulian Groza, director of the Institute for European Policies and Reforms. Not only does Transnistria benefit the oligarchs for their business, but it allows Russian influence to be maintained in the region, in Ukraine as well as in Moldova. »

While pro-European Moldovan President Maia Sandu was elected at the end of 2020, Russian sympathizers remain an opposition force. Former President Igor Dodon, a friend of Vladimir Putin, certainly did not support the Russian offensive, but he recalled that the “Moldova must remain neutral. What is happening in Ukraine should serve as a lesson. We don’t have to get involved.”

Iulian Groza disagrees: “By helping Ukrainian refugees, Moldova has shown that it is not neutral. It’s our way of fighting the Russian threat. » And the pressure is enormous: populated by 2.5 million inhabitants, Moldova has welcomed some 108,000 refugees on its territory, half of whom have already left for the west. They are 1,500 to have applied for asylum, including 800 Ukrainians. The country quickly organized places of accommodation. Several humanitarian convoys are on their way, including one sent by France with 30 to 40 tons of equipment for emergency shelters.

“A constant struggle”

In Chisinau, hundreds of Ukrainians and foreigners who have fled their country meet in the Moldexpo exhibition hall, transformed into a reception centre. Moldovans and Ukrainians do not hide their fear that the conflict will spread to Moldova. “We want to go back to our country when it’s over, hopes for a woman from Odessa (170 kilometers to the east), but if there is a conflict here too, where will we go? We don’t have a passport. »

At the Memorial to the Victims of the Dniester War, veterans lay a bouquet of red carnations at the foot of the statue of the “Bereaved Mother”. Iurii Cotofan, who was 31 during the conflict, reads on a plaque the names of his young comrades who died in combat. The man lives in Cocieri, a Moldavian enclave on the other side of the river, surrounded by Transnistria.

He has been banned there since 2014 and can no longer go to the neighboring village where he was born, Corjova, a municipality in separatist territory. “I am banned because I criticized Transnistria. The conflict started in 1992 and for me it is an ongoing struggle,” he recalls.