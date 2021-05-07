Contraceptive Market Business Development, Size, Share, Analysis And Opportunities To 2029 | FMI Report

The global contraceptives market size is expected to reach ~US$ 33,529 Mn by the end of 2029. According to a study by Future Market Insights (FMI), the market will show a steady rise at a CAGR of ~6.2% between 2019 and 2029. According to the report, growing need of population control, increasing incidence of unwanted pregnancies and government’s initiatives drive the contraceptive market forward. It uses unique research methods to offer the most accurate analysis of the market.

The exponentially increasing popularity of birth control measures to control the risk of unintended pregnancies is amplifying the demand for safe and reliable contraceptive solutions. Contraceptives have recorded significant demand over the years due to the sale of intrauterine and contraceptive implants methods, that are permanently being used owing to their effectiveness.

Keeping in mind the role contraceptives play towards population control, most of the regional governments have organized awareness programs regarding the need to use the products and their benefits. For instance, the launch of World Contraceptive Day which is held on the 26 September of each year. This program is supported by internationally recognized authorities like WHO and the United Nations among many

Contraceptive Pills – the Most Lucrative Product Type

Contraceptive market contains drugs and devices. The devices market holds most the contraceptive market however drugs are anticipated to grow at highest CAGR owing to its beneficial property and easy consuming method. With the advancement of technology, the emergence of drugs have become popular as oral contraceptive pills which has the same purpose as other contraceptive drugs or devices. The simplicity and easy consumable method are expected to make it most popular contraceptive market. The other form of drugs such as topical and injectable contraceptives also witness strong market demand. Furthermore, these contraceptive pills are highly effective and does not interrupt in sex. Even in cases, it has been proved to reduce heavy and painful periods. All these factors and benefits are expected to fuel the sales of contraceptive drugs in the global market.

Market segmentation

The global contraceptive market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to readers.

Product Type

Contraceptive Drugs Oral Contraceptive Pills Injectables Topical

Contraceptive Devices Diaphgrams Sponges Vaginal Rings Subdermal Implants Intrauterine Device Condom



Gender

Male

Female

Price Range

High Range

Low / Economy Range

Sales Channel

Wholesaler/ Distributor

Hypermarket/ Supermarket

Specialty Stores

Drug & Pharma Stores

Convenience Stores

Online

Others (hospitals, clinics etc.)

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Who is Winning?

Some of the leading players operating in the contraceptives market are Bayer AGPfizer Inc., Janssen Global Services, LLC, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., Mylan N.V., Allergan Plc, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Veru Inc., Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Medisafe Distribution Inc., Cooper Surgical, Inc., Mayer Laboratories, Inc., Pfizer