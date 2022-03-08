From Paris, the house of press cartoons will operate as a network

It is in Paris, finally preferred to Limoges or Strasbourg, that will open, “within two or three years” a European (or international) house of press cartoons (and satirical cartoons), the precise name remaining to be ” to slice “. The decision had been taken for a few days after a long process of consultations and technical analyzes of the sites of the candidate cities, but Emmanuel Macron wanted to make the announcement on January 11, the anniversary date of the historic march which had brought together 4 million people in the capital after the attack on the editorial staff of Charlie Hebdo on January 7, 2015.

The President of the Republic intended to speak about it at the end of the day during a meeting with various associations of journalists, but the anger of the president of the departmental council of Haute-Vienne leaked the information the day before. In a press release, Jean-Claude Leblois denounces “a snub”, “one more contempt for rural territories”. He castigates “the Parisian centralism which never ceases to stifle local energies”while hoping that the Head of State will reconsider this decision.

The reasons for choosing Paris

According to a source at the Élysée, the choice fell on Paris without a priori, after the examination of an inspection mission responsible for evaluating the various projects (costing of the works, accessibility, security, etc.) . If Saint-Just-le-Martel, a village located 9 km from Limoges, has hosted an International Press Cartoon Fair for forty years, the capital of Haute-Vienne had proposed to set up the new structure in “a site located in an industrial area a little out of the way”.

Another unfavorable point: the works envisaged cost, according to the Elysée, “double” those of the Parisian site, a former school in the rue du Pont-de-Lodi (6th arrondissement), loaned by the City of Paris. The Élysée specifies that Bordeaux would have had every chance if it had not withdrawn after the municipal elections. Just like Strasbourg, European crossroads, if it had not proposed “seven possible sites”.

A house with multiple vocations

“It will not be a museum (place that preserves the works), emphasizes the Elysée, but a house which will have vocation to (make) spread actions throughout the territory by working in a network with other structures (like the Duduchothèque in Châlons-en-Champagne) and by creating international partnerships. »

Associations such as Cartooning for Peace (created by Plantu) and Dessinez Création Liberté (initiated by Charlie Hebdo), who defend satirical press cartoons and work in schools, will remain associated with the project, which aims to organize exhibitions and meetings, be “a place of refuge for cartoonists threatened in their country”but also of“education in press cartoons” and “resources for students or teachers”says the same source.

A place desired by Wolinski

This idea of ​​a press cartoon house was carried out in 2007 by Georges Wolinski, then by his recently deceased widow Maryse Wolinski, who had taken up the torch after the 2015 attack. The “Wolinski mission” proposed an action plan to promote press cartoons as a constituent element of the fine arts, including an archival conservation component. The Élysée recalls on this occasion that a new decentralized center of the BnF of “preservation of press archives, including drawings” will set up in Amiens.

Two million euros were earmarked in the 2022 finance law for the realization of this project, valued at 8.5 million euros, including funding from local authorities, including the regional council.

Jean de Loisy approached

Member of the project monitoring committee, Julien Sérignac, number two of Charlie Hebdo,welcomes the choice ofParis, because “This house had to have an international dimension and therefore be very accessible”. Maryse Wolinski was also keen on it for symbolic reasons and proximity to the School of Fine Arts, which hosted her husband’s drawings in its collections. The director of the latter, Jean de Loisy, is also expected to lead the new structure, according to several sources.

If the Élysée excludes including the term “caricatures” in the name, the team of Charlie Hebdo and the widow of Cabu want the term “satirical drawing” to appear there. “It’s a bit early to decide, but this French tradition will be part of the project”promises the Elysée.