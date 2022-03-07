Five tips for eating healthy, quickly and inexpensively

INTERVIEW

Eating more serenely allows you to live longer. “We can gain up to 10 years of life expectancy”, underlines Murielle Giordan, journalist at the women’s magazine Benefits. In the show Well done for you, she offers several tips for eating healthy, fast, and at a lower cost. This involves downloading several smartphone apps that allow consumers to watch what’s on their plates, cook easily and quickly, and avoid waste.

Necessary ingredients added automatically

Murielle Giordan first highlights the Jow application, which allows you to shop according to the number of people living in the household, the diet and the kitchen you have. After choosing your store where you usually shop, “the application offers you recipes and it integrates the ingredients you need to make it directly into your basket”, she explains on Europe 1. sign can deliver to the customer, “and the best thing is that we can know how much the price of a recipe is”, adds the journalist.

Cook leftovers in cupboards and fridge

Another app, Popotteduck, shines the spotlight on leftovers in cupboards and the fridge. “Artificial intelligence will plan our menus for the whole family. We will be able to improvise meals from our leftovers”, assures Murielle Giordan. This application publishes recipes and also includes expiry dates, to avoid waste.

Unsold items at bargain prices

For its part, the Wearephoenix.com site identifies nearby businesses that offer unsold items at low prices. “Traders, grocers, restaurants sometimes part with menus”, explains Murielle Giordan. A concept shared by the Too good to go application: “We see all the restaurants appear, the places near us that are committed (…). We will make you a packed lunch, for example the baguettes that it stays in a bakery.”

Organic products within reach of all budgets

You can also eat organic food at unbeatable prices. “There are merchants who allow us to join. We pay a small subscription, generally 50 to 60 euros per year, and we can buy organic 30 to 50 times cheaper each time”, specifies the journalist of the magazine Benefits , which emphasizes quality: “These are very good products because they are traders who are really committed. They sell without margin since they are short circuits.” For example, the Aurore Market application offers this service.

These boxes that should not be forgotten

Cooking boxes are also a good way to eat healthy. Murielle Giordan spotted three: Rutabago, Foodette and Les Commis. “The first only sells organic. We receive a box with several recipes, and fruits, vegetables, fish, meat, even spices”, underlines the journalist fromBenefits. The second app allows you to receive fresh products, without additives. Finally, the third accompanies its products with various recipes (omnivorous, vegetarian), with sheets for those who have a food processor.