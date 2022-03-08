Fintech kicks off the year with a bang

Qonto opens the 2022 edition of the ballet of French unicorns, a nickname given to unlisted companies valued at more than a billion dollars. On Tuesday January 11, this European leader in financial management for the self-employed and SMEs announced that it had raised 484 million euros: a capital increase that allows it to claim the rank of the country’s first unicorn, with an estimated value of 4.4 billion euros.

Fintech has more than tripled the amount of fundraising

Despite the absence of a banking license – Qonto is officially a “payment institution” – some observers compare the company to digital banks, credit being part of its activity, in limited amounts. Its approximately 500 employees work in France, Spain, Italy and Germany. “There are about 25 million SMEs in Europe, today we only have 220,000 here, so a little less than 1%”argues Alexandre Prot, co-founder and president of Qonto, which aims to reach one million customers in 2025. For the record, Alexandre Prot is the son of Baudouin Prot, who was CEO then President of the BNP Paribas group from 2003 to 2011.

Qonto illustrates the breakthrough of fintech, term designating start-ups that provide financial services – payment, online banking, financing platforms, insurance services – with innovative solutions… After raising 720 million euros in 59 operations during the year 2020 , the fintech France did much better the following year: 2.6 billion mobilized, in 92 operations.

Entrepreneurs Think Big Faster

“Acceleration has never been so strongsums up Emmanuel Papadacci-Stephanopoli, vice-president of the Fintech Observatory. To the catch-up effect compared to 2020, it should be added that today, fintech entrepreneurs think big much faster. » The very first entrepreneurs had to clear the ground for a long time, groping with regulators, end customers, traditional bankers, etc.

“The successive phases of research and development, commercial marketing, industrialization and then internationalization are now much more compact”, continues Emmanuel Papadacci-Stephanopoli. If payment remains at the top of the businesses of the fintechattracting the most investors, the sector was also driven in 2021 by the strong expansion of “insurtech”, with players such as Alan in health insurance or Luko in home insurance.

Chinese investors

The average ticket per fundraising in the sector in France amounts to 28 million euros, an increase of 127% between 2020 and 2021. Behind these fundraisings, we find, alongside investment funds, traditional banks, insurance groups, telephone operators, French but also foreign: the Chinese giant Tencent, for example, has a stake in Qonto and the payment specialist Lydia.

In 2022, the growth of fintech should continue, with a possible upturn in fundraising from cryptocurrency players, such as the leader Ledger.